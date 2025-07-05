New York's Island Campgrounds Hidden In The Adirondack Mountains Offer A Wildly Breathtaking Lakeside Getaway
Pity New York's Adirondack Mountains, home to Adirondack Park, America's largest state park outside of Alaska. The peaks host some of the lower 48's most breathtaking destinations, yet they're often overlooked by travelers. Hidden within the range's languid, sloping angles and dense forest lies a lakeside campground that offers a breathtaking getaway. The Saranac Lake Islands State Campground contains scores of activities, from fishing to hiking, with plenty of gorgeous vistas and enough soothing surroundings to justify a lazy retreat into nature.
The area provides confounding layers of opportunities — here you'll find an archipelago of islands near a village that's embedded along a series of lakes, which in turn is tucked into a mountain range. This multi-faceted landscape makes choosing one activity or adventure difficult, and arguably silly. With so many choices, one would be foolish not to try as many as possible over the course of a long weekend or even a whole week, which the Saranac Lake Islands deserve. You'll join the ranks of bold-faced names who have retreated to the area. Mark Twain briefly called the area home, while Albert Einstein made regular cameos there during the summer, nearly drowning during a nautical outing.
Get on the water then stay the night
The islands and lakes that make up the Saranac Lake Islands State Campground create miles of shoreline, making boats the most obvious transportation choice. A series of locks connects the lakes, ensuring vessels rise or fall to the appropriate level before entering. The rare experience itself may leave avid boaters giddy. Adrenaline junkies can get their fix on the water with jet-skiing and waterskiing permitted. If you don't own a vessel, rentals are available nearby. Kayaks, canoes, and motorboats are all available, so get out on the water any way possible. Snagging a boat brings other benefits. It'll help you reach a unique camping spot.
The islands and the Lower and Middle Saranac Lakes have campsites you can access by water only, with a landing area for boats. This creates a buffer zone between you and the rest of the world. These sites offer spartan amenities, though you will find a fire ring and outhouses. If you want your laziness to feel somewhat productive, cast a line into the waters so you look busy. Largemouth bass, yellow perch, and other varieties of fish call the lakes home (be sure you snag a fishing license first). Once done building a fire and relaxing lakeside, help yourself to any of the area's other adventures. Hikers have plenty of options, with the nearby Saranac Lakes Wild Forest offering 75,000 acres worth exploring. Just beyond the grounds, the Saranac Lake area has horseback riding, a nature center, golf courses, restaurants, and shopping.
Planning your visit to the Saranac Lake Islands
If you're in the Northeastern United States, a longer drive will be your best way to Saranac Lake, taking about 5 hours from New York City. Adirondack Regional Airport is the best option if you're flying in, as it's only 7 miles away. Plattsburgh International Airport is a bit larger, with more frequent flights, though it's around 50 miles away. During your drive, consider checking out Route 28, which takes you through a mountainous paradise of vibrant beauty and fun stops.
The only real accommodations you'll need to consider are within the Saranac Lake Islands, with more than 80 available campsites costing $22 per night. Most fit up to six people, though some larger sites have room for twice as many. If you're not keen on going primitive, stay at the eponymous village of Saranac Lake, a magical destination for a romantic escape. Wherever you decide to stay, book well in advance if you plan on visiting during the peak summer season. Saranac Lake's campgrounds operate seasonally, from mid-May to early September. While a summer visit has its own charms, aim for the shoulder season if you're seeking a serene lakeside experience.