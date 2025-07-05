New York's Island Campgrounds Hidden In The Adirondack Mountains Offer A Wildly Breathtaking Lakeside Getaway

The islands and lakes that make up the Saranac Lake Islands State Campground create miles of shoreline, making boats the most obvious transportation choice. A series of locks connects the lakes, ensuring vessels rise or fall to the appropriate level before entering. The rare experience itself may leave avid boaters giddy. Adrenaline junkies can get their fix on the water with jet-skiing and waterskiing permitted. If you don't own a vessel, rentals are available nearby. Kayaks, canoes, and motorboats are all available, so get out on the water any way possible. Snagging a boat brings other benefits. It'll help you reach a unique camping spot.

The islands and the Lower and Middle Saranac Lakes have campsites you can access by water only, with a landing area for boats. This creates a buffer zone between you and the rest of the world. These sites offer spartan amenities, though you will find a fire ring and outhouses. If you want your laziness to feel somewhat productive, cast a line into the waters so you look busy. Largemouth bass, yellow perch, and other varieties of fish call the lakes home (be sure you snag a fishing license first). Once done building a fire and relaxing lakeside, help yourself to any of the area's other adventures. Hikers have plenty of options, with the nearby Saranac Lakes Wild Forest offering 75,000 acres worth exploring. Just beyond the grounds, the Saranac Lake area has horseback riding, a nature center, golf courses, restaurants, and shopping.