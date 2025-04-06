America's Largest State Park Outside Of Alaska Is An Endless Adirondack Paradise Of Beauty And Recreation
Did you know that the largest state park in the Lower 48 is found on the East Coast? Here are some quick facts: It encompasses 6 million acres of land; it's one of a small handful of parks in the entire world that is constitutionally protected by the state government; it never closes; there are no gates; and approximately 130,000 people call the park's tiny, mom-and-pop villages like Au Sable Forks home. It's Adirondack Park in upstate New York, and it's an absolute jewel of the United States' northeastern landscape.
Roughly the size of neighboring Vermont, Adirondack Park is the largest state park outside of Alaska. Established in 1892 and officially protected as "Forever Wild" by Article XIV, Section I of the New York State Constitution, it was one of the first places in the country to be designated as such. The park is a haven for visitors, who swell the small local population to between 7 and 10 million during peak tourism months. Places like Lake George, aka "the Queen of the American Lakes," offer visitors peeks at the incredible beauty of this landscape.
With the arrival of I-87 and I-80, Adirondack Park became incredibly accessible. It's within driving distance of many townships in Quebec, Canada, is located only five hours northwest of Boston, Massachusetts, and four hours north of New York City. Whichever direction you're coming from, once you hit the area, you'll immediately understand why people have gone to such lengths to protect this truly awe-inspiring mix of mountains, lakes, and woods.
Experience the beauty from High Peaks Scenic Byway
According to the State of New York, Adirondack Park "boasts over 3,000 lakes, 30,000 miles of rivers and streams, and a wide variety of habitats, including globally unique wetland types and old growth forests." It is a collection of land held together by state and private ownership. As for its size, it is larger than Yellowstone, Everglades, Glacier Lake, and Grand Canyon National Parks combined. Needless to say, that's a lot of ground to cover during an outdoor adventure.
There are so many ways you can experience the beauty of this New York paradise. One of the best options is to take the High Peaks Scenic Byway. Officially NYS Route 73, the road takes travelers on a 48-mile journey through an area of the park known as High Peaks. From the comfort of your own car, you can see 40-plus scenic mountains that reach over 4,000 feet in elevation, which is quite high by East Coast standards.
The roadway captures the essence of the region, passing by stunning streams and woodlands before landing in the iconic town of Lake Placid, home of the 1980 Olympics and one of the best places in the country to catch fall foliage. If you've only got limited time to explore Adirondack Park, this single drive will pack all of the region's beauty into one condensed experience.
Endless outdoor recreation opportunities
There are a near-endless number of outdoor recreation opportunities available in Adirondack Park. The sheer size and diversity of the landscape make the park a place where all outdoor enthusiasts can find something to love. Whether it's hiking, fishing, downhill or cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, horseback riding, paddling, mountain biking, or even whitewater rafting, there's something for everyone in the Adirondacks.
That said, there are a few outdoor experiences that are wholly unique to Adirondack Park that visitors should participate in. Spring is often called "Waterfall Season" in the Adirondacks. This is because the melting snow in the spring creates fast runoffs at higher elevations. They make for some truly stunning waterfalls, like Trenton Falls, which can only be accessed for two weekends out of the year.
The level of whitewater rafting is also something that is truly unique to the Adirondacks. While there are other places in the northeast that have rapids, the Hudson River creates intense Class IV and V rapids during the spring. It's a thrilling experience, but one that should be enjoyed with the oversight and guidance of professionals like Adirondack River Outfitters or Beaver Brook Outfitters. For those looking for a more leisurely paddle, Long Lake is a vacation destination that boasts crystal-clear waters and stunning mountain views during the fall foliage season.