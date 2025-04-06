America's Largest State Park Outside Of Alaska Is An Endless Adirondack Paradise Of Beauty And Recreation

Did you know that the largest state park in the Lower 48 is found on the East Coast? Here are some quick facts: It encompasses 6 million acres of land; it's one of a small handful of parks in the entire world that is constitutionally protected by the state government; it never closes; there are no gates; and approximately 130,000 people call the park's tiny, mom-and-pop villages like Au Sable Forks home. It's Adirondack Park in upstate New York, and it's an absolute jewel of the United States' northeastern landscape.

Roughly the size of neighboring Vermont, Adirondack Park is the largest state park outside of Alaska. Established in 1892 and officially protected as "Forever Wild" by Article XIV, Section I of the New York State Constitution, it was one of the first places in the country to be designated as such. The park is a haven for visitors, who swell the small local population to between 7 and 10 million during peak tourism months. Places like Lake George, aka "the Queen of the American Lakes," offer visitors peeks at the incredible beauty of this landscape.

With the arrival of I-87 and I-80, Adirondack Park became incredibly accessible. It's within driving distance of many townships in Quebec, Canada, is located only five hours northwest of Boston, Massachusetts, and four hours north of New York City. Whichever direction you're coming from, once you hit the area, you'll immediately understand why people have gone to such lengths to protect this truly awe-inspiring mix of mountains, lakes, and woods.