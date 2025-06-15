New York's Route Through The Adirondacks Is A Long, Mountainous Paradise Of Vibrant Beauty And Fun Stops

When you imagine a vacation in New York's breathtaking Adirondacks, you might picture yourself trekking up a mountain to take in the panoramic scenic views from above the treeline or in a canoe floating on Lake George, the dazzling "Queen of the American Lakes." However, there is a way to take in some of the most breathtaking views in New York's best mountain range without breaking a sweat hiking or rowing. Some beautiful sights can be seen close to the road or even out the window of your car. One of your best options is a drive along New York Route 28. While you won't see any of the famous High Peaks along this route, even at the most popular times of year, you can find places to be alone in the beautiful Adirondack wilderness along this route.

You won't have to worry about how to pack for a long road trip to take this route, even if you're coming from the middle of Manhattan. The route is about two hours north of New York City, and you can take I-87 the whole way there. If you were to drive along Route 28 without stopping, it would only take you a little over an hour. While you would definitely see some beautiful things through the windshield, like the rippling blue waters of Moose River as you cross back and forth, the real fun happens when you stop along the way. From affordable little mountain towns to gorgeous natural sights, there's plenty to see along Route 28, and you won't have to battle leaf peeping crowds to explore it.