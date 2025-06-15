New York's Route Through The Adirondacks Is A Long, Mountainous Paradise Of Vibrant Beauty And Fun Stops
When you imagine a vacation in New York's breathtaking Adirondacks, you might picture yourself trekking up a mountain to take in the panoramic scenic views from above the treeline or in a canoe floating on Lake George, the dazzling "Queen of the American Lakes." However, there is a way to take in some of the most breathtaking views in New York's best mountain range without breaking a sweat hiking or rowing. Some beautiful sights can be seen close to the road or even out the window of your car. One of your best options is a drive along New York Route 28. While you won't see any of the famous High Peaks along this route, even at the most popular times of year, you can find places to be alone in the beautiful Adirondack wilderness along this route.
You won't have to worry about how to pack for a long road trip to take this route, even if you're coming from the middle of Manhattan. The route is about two hours north of New York City, and you can take I-87 the whole way there. If you were to drive along Route 28 without stopping, it would only take you a little over an hour. While you would definitely see some beautiful things through the windshield, like the rippling blue waters of Moose River as you cross back and forth, the real fun happens when you stop along the way. From affordable little mountain towns to gorgeous natural sights, there's plenty to see along Route 28, and you won't have to battle leaf peeping crowds to explore it.
Explore the mountainous beauty along Route 28
While you might not be among the tallest parts of the mountain range, there are still incredible mountain views along the way. Stop by Gore Mountain, New York's largest ski resort, to get the best look at the surrounding slopes. You don't need to pack your skis or even come in winter to appreciate the view! In the summer and fall, Gore Mountain offers skyrides (pictured), which take you on a chairlift up into the mountains and back. A single adult ticket costs less than $30 at time of writing. If seeing the area from above isn't enough for you, try finishing off this stop with a quick 30-minute hike along the Alpine Sky Loop. This trail leads you around the top of a peak called Bear Mountain and lets you see some of the most breathtaking views of the region from the Fairview observation deck without actually forcing you to climb up a mountain.
The Adirondacks might be a mountain range, but the region is also known for its serene lakes and ponds. While many spots can be crowded in the summer months, when you stop at the Rankin Pond Trail, you will probably have the water all to yourself. It's only about a 15-minute hike from Route 28, and you'll get to see the pretty pine forest reflected back up out of the still water. If you're not ready to head back to the car yet, keep your eyes open for wildlife. If you watch long enough, you might even see a fish pop up to the surface of the lake or a beaver collecting sticks for its dam. It's also a fantastic destination for birdwatching, so keep your eyes on the tree branches over the water's edge.
Visit quaint, affordable Adirondack communities near Route 28
You won't find the tourist attractions of Lake Placid or Saranac Lake along Route 28, but you will find little communities thriving in the Adirondack Mountains. Visit the gorgeous little town of Minerva, New York. Minerva's surroundings are depicted in the artwork of American master painter Winslow Homer, making the town a perfect home base, whether you want to swim in Lake Minerva or hit the trails and explore the wilderness. Make sure to stop by Sporty's Iron Duke Saloon, too. This community hub is the beating heart of the community, hosting motorcycle memorabilia, renting out cabins in the back, and serving tasty burgers you won't want to miss.
For some of the best views in the Adirondacks, continue on to beautiful Long Lake (pictured). This town encapsulates the Adirondack experience, giving visitors access to many miles of clear blue lakeshore to explore. You can stop by locally-owned Brookside Hops and Hoagies to grab some provisions for your drive or the kitschy classic looking ice cream shop Custards Last Stand for a treat. If you're looking for a relaxing end to your road trip, consider booking a dinner cruise with Raquette Lake Navigation to see the gorgeous landscape from the water.