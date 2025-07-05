These Two Popular Airlines Have The Lowest Cancellation Rates In America
It doesn't matter whether you're a frequent flyer or taking your annual vacation to rest and relax — a canceled flight is every traveler's worst nightmare. Maybe it's due to weather and you're scrambling to rebook, or maybe it's a vague "miscellaneous" reason. Either way, you're left dealing with the chaos. The good news? Two airlines stand out as the most reliable, so you won't have to fret as much about cancellations. According to a 2024 analysis by NerdWallet, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are your dynamic duo when it comes to reliability.
NerdWallet gathered its research from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics and analyzed different airlines' performance for customer satisfaction between July 2023 and June 2024. Delta and Southwest tied for an impressively low cancellation rate of just 0.83%, though it's worth noting that the data is based only on flights canceled seven days or less before departure.
While no airline is completely immune to disruptions, knowing which carriers are statistically less likely to cancel your flight can help you book with more peace of mind. If cancellations do happen, at least you'll be flying with airlines known for getting passengers back on track quickly.
Your options for canceled flights with Delta and Southwest
Luckily, airlines are prepared for flight cancellations to help ensure their loyal customers stay loyal and their new customers return. Both Delta and Southwest have refund and rebooking policies designed to minimize the inconvenience. Delta offers automatic rebooking for many delayed or canceled flights, and you can manage changes easily through the Fly Delta app. If your flight is significantly delayed (more than 120 minutes) or canceled, you're eligible for a full refund, even on nonrefundable tickets. Delta may also provide meal vouchers or overnight accommodations, depending on the length and cause of the delay.
Southwest Airlines, known for its flexible customer service, allows you to change or cancel flights with no additional fees, rebook at no extra charge, or request a refund. Southwest also offers travel funds if you opt not to fly. In either case, don't make the time-wasting mistake many travelers do by waiting in line for hours. Use the airline's mobile app, website, or social media channels to rebook. Also, check your refund eligibility. While delays can disrupt your travel plans, flying with airlines that prioritize passenger care can make all the difference.
