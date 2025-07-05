These Two Popular Airlines Have The Lowest Cancellation Rates In America

It doesn't matter whether you're a frequent flyer or taking your annual vacation to rest and relax — a canceled flight is every traveler's worst nightmare. Maybe it's due to weather and you're scrambling to rebook, or maybe it's a vague "miscellaneous" reason. Either way, you're left dealing with the chaos. The good news? Two airlines stand out as the most reliable, so you won't have to fret as much about cancellations. According to a 2024 analysis by NerdWallet, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are your dynamic duo when it comes to reliability.

NerdWallet gathered its research from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics and analyzed different airlines' performance for customer satisfaction between July 2023 and June 2024. Delta and Southwest tied for an impressively low cancellation rate of just 0.83%, though it's worth noting that the data is based only on flights canceled seven days or less before departure.

While no airline is completely immune to disruptions, knowing which carriers are statistically less likely to cancel your flight can help you book with more peace of mind. If cancellations do happen, at least you'll be flying with airlines known for getting passengers back on track quickly.