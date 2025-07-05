The 'Crookedest Street In The World' Is A Famously Scenic San Francisco Spot With Luxe Homes And Cinematic Beauty

If you have ever wandered the streets of San Francisco's beautiful Russian Hill neighborhood, you have probably come across its unmistakable Lombard Street, known for its hairpin turns and zigzags winding through the picturesque sloped neighborhood. Those approaching from the top of the hill usually have an easier time appreciating the view than those starting from the bottom of the steep steps, but regardless of how you decide to approach, crooked Lombard Street is usually a favorite stop on the tourist to-do list.

It's surreal to watch the cars meander their way down this curvy, flower-adorned hill as tourists snap pictures of the lovely hydrangeas and marvel at the sight of the stunning Victorian homes decorating the street. But Lombard Street wasn't always crooked; it used to be a straight street until 1922, when cars became more popular and homeowners found it hard to drive them at such a steep incline. Those who have walked up and down Lombard's winding steps will find it hard to believe there is an even more crooked section of roadway nearby, on Vermont Street, just 20 minutes from San Francisco's iconic waterfront marketplace brimming with artisanal shops and mouth-watering eateries.

The lesser-known Vermont Street on Potrero Hill is even steeper and more meandering than its Russian Hill counterpart and is becoming more popular as the word spreads on social media of this most "crookedest" street. Comparisons have been made between these two streets, just 3.5 miles apart, and the Department of Public Works in San Francisco decided that Vermont Street is officially more crooked than Lombard Street. Compared drawings of both streets' curviest portions showed more curvature in the selected 100-foot section of Vermont Street than the 100-foot section of Lombard.