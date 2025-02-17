The Historic San Francisco Neighborhood Famed For Funky Dive Bars, Chic Boutiques, And Bright Lively Streets
Some neighborhoods are so famous that they hardly need an introduction. From Hollywood (one of the best celebrity hotspots to see stars in Los Angeles) to the Garden District, New Orleans' famed neighborhood of lavish mansions and unique architecture, each place has its own distinct personality and set of landmarks that render it a bucket list destination for many travelers.
Embodying the spirit of peace and love, one of the most iconic neighborhoods in America is the historic Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco. Lined with a rainbow of colorful shops, Victorian homes, funky dive bars, and historic hippie havens, a trip to the famed district will transport you back to the Summer of Love. Marked by its relationship to the 1960s counterculture, the streets are both frozen in time and flourishing with the essence of America's bygone flower power era. If you're going to San Francisco and want to time-travel back to the Swinging Sixties, head to the Haight and be sure to wear some flowers in your hair.
Legendary landmarks in Haight-Ashbury
Home to the historic Doolan-Larson building, which housed the neighborhood's first hippie boutique in the mid-60s, the corner of Haight and Ashbury is so rich with history that it has been named a "national treasure" by The National Trust for Historic Preservation. While snapping your photos under the iconic street signs that mark the heart of The Haight, take a look up at the Haight-Ashbury clock, whose hands are permanently frozen on 4:20 as a perpetual nod to hippie culture.
While strolling down the storied streets, you'll walk in the footsteps of rock 'n' roll legends like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Jerry Garcia — all of whom are immortalized in murals coloring the neighborhood. You can even visit their former homes. Wander over to 710 Ashbury Street, the house that The Grateful Dead resided in during the Summer of Love in 1967, and behold the apartment on 1524A Haight Street, with its front door painted red in honor of former resident Jimi Hendrix.
For a walk on the district's dark side, you can visit the infamous residence at 636 Cole Street, where cult leader Charles Manson lived while recruiting his first followers. Even without famous former residents, the vibrant Victorian homes lining Haight-Ashbury are definitely marvel-worthy. For San Francisco vibes south of the iconic city, you can visit the charming Victorian "Painted Ladies" at Huntington Beach.
Hip shops and stops on hippie street
Evolving past the 1960s hippie movement while nurturing its flowery charm, the modern landscape of Haight-Ashbury is colored with hip, sunny shops. Marked by an enormous pair of fishnet-covered legs hanging out the second-story window, the Piedmont Boutique is one of the neighborhood's funkiest apparel stores, selling colorful costumes and accessories, as well as tawdry lingerie. If you want to drown in tie-dye, head to Love on Haight, a rainbow-hued boutique featuring ethically sourced clothing. For vintage finds, spots like Wasteland and Decades of Fashion are perfect for treasure-hunting. If you're a music lover, a trip to Amoeba Music promises a wonderland of vinyl and indie vibes. Meanwhile, gift shops like San Francisco Mercantile offer an array of locally crafted trinkets to commemorate your journey.
To sip in the soul of the Lower Haight, be sure to grab a drink at Noc Noc, a quirky dive bar with trippy art and a cozy, dark atmosphere. For a rumbling stomach, you'll find local dining gems like 1428 Haight Street Patio Café and Creperie, which boasts a beautiful covered seating area, as well as the thematically-named Hippie Street Thai Food next door. On a sunny day, pop into Haight Street Market for a to-go sandwich and stroll over to Buena Vista Park for a hillside picnic with sweeping city views. However you choose to spend your day in Haight-Ashbury, the spirit of The Sixties is alive in the neighborhood's feel-good atmosphere, making it the perfect place to tune in and peace out.