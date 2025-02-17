The Historic San Francisco Neighborhood Famed For Funky Dive Bars, Chic Boutiques, And Bright Lively Streets

Home to the historic Doolan-Larson building, which housed the neighborhood's first hippie boutique in the mid-60s, the corner of Haight and Ashbury is so rich with history that it has been named a "national treasure" by The National Trust for Historic Preservation. While snapping your photos under the iconic street signs that mark the heart of The Haight, take a look up at the Haight-Ashbury clock, whose hands are permanently frozen on 4:20 as a perpetual nod to hippie culture.

While strolling down the storied streets, you'll walk in the footsteps of rock 'n' roll legends like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Jerry Garcia — all of whom are immortalized in murals coloring the neighborhood. You can even visit their former homes. Wander over to 710 Ashbury Street, the house that The Grateful Dead resided in during the Summer of Love in 1967, and behold the apartment on 1524A Haight Street, with its front door painted red in honor of former resident Jimi Hendrix.

For a walk on the district's dark side, you can visit the infamous residence at 636 Cole Street, where cult leader Charles Manson lived while recruiting his first followers. Even without famous former residents, the vibrant Victorian homes lining Haight-Ashbury are definitely marvel-worthy. For San Francisco vibes south of the iconic city, you can visit the charming Victorian "Painted Ladies" at Huntington Beach.