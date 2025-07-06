One Of Greece's Most Underrated Beaches Is An Uncrowded Peninsula Paradise With Turquoise Waters
According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Greece, with good reason, was the eighth most visited country in the world in 2024. Each year millions of tourists flock to dance the night away in the "party paradise" of Mykonos, trace the roots of Western civilization in Athens, or spend a few days hopping between islands across the Cyclades to Naxos, Ios, and Santorini. It's therefore no wonder that long queues, overcrowded beaches, and tourist-trap tavernas can sometimes put the "Hell" in the nation's alternative name, the Hellenic Republic. Luckily for tourists hoping to make the most of what Greece has to offer, Sithonia Cape provides the perfect escape from the crowded chaos, making it one of the best options for those in search of the real, authentic, and secluded Greece.
As it's just over two hours away from its nearest major airport by car, Thessaloniki International (also known as Makedonia airport), flyers can get away from the herds of tourists in Greece's second-largest city to this relatively untouched gem. Rugged natural beauty and an authentic, traditional vibe, make this hidden paradise a true standout.
The crown jewel of Sithonia's countless shores
Sithonia Cape is all about its magical beaches, which deserve a far greater reputation than they have, and with over 100 to chose from, travelers have plenty of choice. The pick of the bunch, however, is without doubt Kriaritsi beach. Though the journey to get there might be a little tricky as dirt roads are the order of the day, the reward of the calm turquoise water on this massively underrated beach is truly worth getting to experience in person. Here is where the true untamed beauty of the region can be found, as the deep seabed serves as a stage for the mesmerizing life underwater.
Sunset views facing the "Holy Mountain", Mount Athos, are truly spectacular, making it all the more surprising that Sithonia Cape remains absent from most tourists' itineraries to Greece. For those staying on Kriaritsi beach looking for more family-inclusive activities, the pristine cove also offers opportunities for kiteboarding and windsurfing.
Rustic charm and delicious seafood await in laid-back village
When traveling to the Halkidiki region, food lovers do not need to venture far inland to sample some of the best cuisine Sithonia Cape has to offer. The village of Nikiti combines 14th-century cobbled streets and stone houses with a beautiful long beach that invites visitors to linger in the relaxed vibe of this seaside outpost. This blend of rustic charm and stunning coastline makes it the perfect setting to spend a day indulging in tasty local treats. In Nikiti, one can start the morning at Day by Day for a bite of delicious bougatsa, a traditional Greek custard pastry. If that doesn't quite satisfy the sweet tooth, homemade gelato at Ksilaki is sure to do the trick.
For those looking to eat high-quality fresh ingredients with an unbeatable view, look no further than Arsanas Taverna. Sat on the golden sand of Nikiti's beach, guests can enjoy the chef's imaginative approach to cooking,, with dishes taking a modern twist on Greek classics. For a more traditional dining experience in Nikiti, Sonia Taverna provides a cosy atmosphere to enjoy a hearty mezze. Once bellies are full and hearts are happy, it's easy to change one's perspective on the coastline with a short seven-minute drive to Ormos Panagias. From this small port, affordable cruises depart to a variety of secluded spots along the shores of the magical Sithonia Cape such as Vourvourou Beach, Kavourotrypes Beach, and even nearby Diaporos Island.