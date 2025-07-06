This Country's Lively Street Food Culture Is A UNESCO-Approved Culinary Tradition Embraced By Celebrities

"Have you eaten?" is a common greeting in Singapore, where eating is a raison d'etre for socializing, or where socializing naturally gravitates towards eating. This usually unfolds at one of 122 hawker centers in this multiethnic city-state: Sprawling, open-air but roofed food courts with stalls slinging a seemingly infinite scroll of local heritage dishes where a full meal with drink and dessert rarely costs more than $10. Think Anthony Bourdain favorites like the Chinese chicken rice, Malay nasi lemak coconut rice, Indian crispy roti prata flatbread, and intrinsically Singaporean chili crab — dishes that inspired him to declare the country as one of his favorite food destinations across the globe.

He is not the only celebrity hooked. Drew Barrymore raved about "incredible hawker centers with the most delicious street food you've ever tasted," Dua Lipa hyped that her Singapore stop was "powered by sour plum juice, chili crab, and laksa," while Ed Sheeran gushed over coconut jam kaya toast and rojak tropical fruit salad.

This hawker culture took root soon after the British founded the port of Singapura in 1819, drawing swells of emigrants from mostly China, Indonesia, and India. To satiate appetites of these laborers who arrived alone and needed quick sustenance for manual work, street peddlers sprang up across waterfront docks, the town center, and housing areas, dishing noodles, curries, and meats reminiscent of home. Naturally, vibrant regional ingredients and vivid provincial flavors came together in a harmonious melting wok, creating a new culinary tradition of fusion cuisine eaten at makeshift roadside tables and stools. These itinerant vendors were resettled into hawker centers in the early 1970s, evolving into "communal dining rooms" inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2020. This is the real Singapore, where people from all walks of life, races, and identities mingle over meals, not "Crazy Rich Asians."