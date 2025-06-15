Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Food Destinations Across The Globe

For Anthony Bourdain, food was a gateway into the culture, traditions, and people of a place. To quote one of his most famous lines: "Food is everything we are. It's an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region, your tribe, your grandma." And in that spirit, the celebrated chef traveled the globe, immersing himself in local markets, humble kitchens, and streetside stalls. Bourdain was just as eager to try a family recipe passed down for generations as he was to indulge in the mainstream popularity of a fine dining institution.

From the mole-rich kitchens of Oaxaca to smoky seafood grills in Singapore and the barbecue joints of America to the late-night noodle stands of Tokyo, Anthony Bourdain's food map was massive and always exciting. While his travels were far-reaching, certain cities and meals held a special place in his heart and became more than just food stops along the way; they became part of his legend. This article dives into some of Anthony Bourdain's favorite food destinations across the world, curated based on the meals and places he returned to, raved about, or recommended across his shows, field notes, and interviews. We hope you're bringing an appetite as we look back on the adventures of one of the greatest culinary explorers of our time.