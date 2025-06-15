Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Food Destinations Across The Globe
For Anthony Bourdain, food was a gateway into the culture, traditions, and people of a place. To quote one of his most famous lines: "Food is everything we are. It's an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region, your tribe, your grandma." And in that spirit, the celebrated chef traveled the globe, immersing himself in local markets, humble kitchens, and streetside stalls. Bourdain was just as eager to try a family recipe passed down for generations as he was to indulge in the mainstream popularity of a fine dining institution.
From the mole-rich kitchens of Oaxaca to smoky seafood grills in Singapore and the barbecue joints of America to the late-night noodle stands of Tokyo, Anthony Bourdain's food map was massive and always exciting. While his travels were far-reaching, certain cities and meals held a special place in his heart and became more than just food stops along the way; they became part of his legend. This article dives into some of Anthony Bourdain's favorite food destinations across the world, curated based on the meals and places he returned to, raved about, or recommended across his shows, field notes, and interviews. We hope you're bringing an appetite as we look back on the adventures of one of the greatest culinary explorers of our time.
Vietnam
Anthony Bourdain had a deep, almost reverent love for Vietnam, most evident in the way he talked about the Southeast Asian country's cuisine. From smoky bún chả to rich, lemongrass-heavy bún bò Huế, he was hooked on the flavors of Vietnam's colorful and affordable street food scene. One of the most memorable demonstrations of it came about in 2016 when he had a sit-down with then-President Barack Obama at Hanoi's Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant over low plastic stools, cold beer, and grilled pork noodles.
Bourdain's love for Vietnam spanned his entire lifetime, captured best in another of his famous quotes: "Vietnam: It grabs you and doesn't let you go. Once you love it, you love it forever." In Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyễn Thị Thanh — popularly christened and known as the Lunch Lady by Bourdain — kept the celebrity chef coming back with her rotating menu of soups. Her food was, in Bourdain's words, like "discovering new neighborhoods every few mouthfuls" (via the Michelin Guide). Sadly, Thanh passed away in 2025 in Toronto, aged 58, not long after arriving in the city.
France
Unsurprisingly, the culinary paradise of France was one of Anthony Bourdain's great loves. In Paris, he had his spots: Le Comptoir du Relais for its beautifully cooked tender duck confit, silky foie gras, and beef bourguignon, while at the artistic Le Dôme Café, he devoured platters upon platters of ultra-fresh seafood. Further south in Lyon, France's famed food capital, Bourdain was a fan of the city's bouchons — rustic eateries serving appetizing local food like quenelles and sabodet — with the acclaimed Bouchon Comptoir Brunet standing out as a cherished favorite.
Given his French heritage on the paternal side, Bourdain's connection to France went beyond an epicurean appreciation for the country's rich cuisine. "This is the food that I first learned to love and to eat," he said on an episode of his first television show, "A Cook's Tour" (via YouTube). "You know, French cuisine, I mean, that's in the bone, man." His childhood summers in France left a lasting impression, particularly the taste of soupe de poisson, a rustic fish soup that captured the essence of Bourdain's early experiences like no other dish. As the man said to Food & Wine: "This more than anything is the flavor of my childhood vacations in France."
Singapore
Singapore's hawker stalls held a special place in Anthony Bourdain's heart, not just for the food but for the culture and tradition they represented. During his travels in Southeast Asia, he indulged enthusiastically in the island country's bustling food scene, where generations of cooks have been perfecting flavorful dishes at affordable prices. He dug into bowls of laksa, plates of char kway teow, and black pepper crab, often singing praises of the precision and consistency of the cooking.
Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice — a modest stall at Maxwell Food Centre with Michelin cred — was one of his go-to picks and featured in "No Reservations" in 2008. Sin Huat Eating House and Keng Eng Kee were other local eateries that earned Bourdain's stamp of approval, thanks to their star dishes like crab bee hoon and claypot pig trotters. It's not without reason that the legendary chef called Singapore "possibly the most food-centric place on Earth" (via "Parts Unknown").
Japan
Japan's food scene captivated Anthony Bourdain like nowhere else. In Tokyo, he raved famously and endlessly about the iconic sushi spot Sukiyabashi Jiro and held a deep admiration for the centuries-old soba craftsmanship at Sarashina Horii, where delicate soba or buckwheat noodles are less a meal and more an art form. It's easy to see why Bourdain — for whom Japan was as much about food as it was about honoring culture without pretense — adored the Japanese capital, about which he once told National Geographic: "I mean, if I had to die mid-meal anywhere, it would be Tokyo."
Further up north in Sapporo, the American chef indulged in miso ramen at Aji no Karyu and tried Hokkaido cheese at Wakakoma Restaurant, which continues to draw fans long after its feature on "No Reservations." In 2008, when Islands asked Bourdain where he'd eat on an all-expenses-paid trip, he promptly picked Japan. "If they're paying $300 to $500 a pound wholesale for raw fish in Japan, we're definitely going to eat well there." Needless to say, Bourdain was a fan of Japan.
Lebanon
Of the food in Lebanon, Anthony Bourdain once told CNN: "There seems to be an abundance, a variety, there's a brightness to the colors, flavors, textures that I haven't seen in other places in the Arab world." After his first visit to Beirut in 2006, Le Chef — a no-frills neighborhood restaurant in Gemmayzeh — became a go-to spot for the celebrity chef. At this legendary destination, Bourdain tucked into the homestyle hummus with minced lamb and pine nuts, kibbeh, and maghmour, with generous sides of Arak, Lebanon's national drink.
Bourdain also explored the Armenian enclave of Bourj Hammoud, trying a delicious spread of batata harra, soujouk, and warak enab at Onno. Meanwhile, at Tawlet Mar Mikhael — listed among the World's 50 Best Restaurants — he sampled traditional dishes like fūl, balila, and lahmajoon. In one simple statement, Bourdain summed up the gastronomic culture of this Middle Eastern country: "Eating in Lebanon is fun."
Spain
"Any reasonable, sentient person who looks at Spain, comes to Spain, eats in Spain, drinks in Spain, they're going to fall in love." This is what Anthony Bourdain said about the colorful South European country on "Parts Unknown." Given the fervor with which he dove headfirst into the food scene, it seemed like he meant every word. From bustling tapas bars to high-end eateries, Spain had the opinionated celebrity chef completely obsessed.
One place in Spain that kept him returning time and again was the Basque city of San Sebastián, where he couldn't get enough of the pintxos culture — hopping from bar to bar, sampling small bites like anchovies, jamón, and sea urchin — and the iconic restaurant Arzak. Ganbara was another Bourdain favorite, with its foie gras with egg yolk, wild mushrooms, and crab tartlets. Further down south in Granada, Bourdain ate right through to the heart of Andalusian cuisine, savoring traditional dishes like snails in almond sauce and tripe stew at Bar Aliatar Los Caracoles.
Italy
Long lunches, good wine, and shared tables are what meals in Italy are all about, and no one understood or celebrated that better than Anthony Bourdain. The celebrity chef refrained from romanticizing Italy in a touristy way; instead, he soaked up the joy of eating like a local, whether it was cacio e pepe in a no-frills Roman trattoria or sea urchin pasta at a beach shack in Puglia, which he washed down with a cold Peroni and a cigarette. When in Italy, do as the Italians.
Bourdain fell in love with Osteria dal 1931, a famous family-run establishment in the Monteverde district of Rome where he found ultimate comfort and indulged in classic dishes like prosciutto with artichokes and cheese-filled ravioli. Further south in Sicily, he explored the island's rich culinary traditions at Trattoria Piccolo Napoli in Palermo, trying out panelli, caponata, and spaghetti al nero di seppia. For Bourdain, every bite of food in Italy was a world of wonder waiting to be relished. And he preached as much in his foreword to the book "Pasta, Pane, Vino: Deep Travels Through Italy's Food Culture," writing: "I am a curmudgeon when it comes to all things Italian ... One should experience [Italian food] like a child, never like a critic, never analytically" (via CNN).
Ireland
Anthony Bourdain loved a good Irish breakfast. On an episode of "No Reservations," he called it "a monster of a meal, consisting of bacon rashers, sausages, black pudding, eggs, fried mushrooms, and tomatoes" (via Facebook). Of course, he didn't just stop at the first meal of the day on his visits to Ireland. From pints at The Cobblestone in Dublin, a no-frills pub known for its trad music and locals-only vibe, to Irish stew and steak-and-Guinness pie at the historic Crown Liquor Saloon in Belfast, Bourdain reveled in Ireland's rich, hearty culinary leanings.
Another favorite stop of the celebrity chef's was The Chophouse in Dublin, where he was a fan of the lamb breast, pan-seared king prawns, and a porterhouse steak, claiming that it was here that he'd "had the best meal" in the city (via The Irish Times). His journey also took him to King Sitric in Howth, a seaside suburb of Dublin, where he enjoyed fresh seafood, including Dublin Bay prawns, periwinkles, and clams. As with everything the legendary chef touched, many iconic eateries in Ireland only quadrupled in renown after Bourdain visited them — such as The Gravediggers, Slattery's, and Palace Bar — and continue to draw both newbies and regulars long after his passing.
Mexico
The beauty of the food culture in Mexico was not lost on Anthony Bourdain, who once called it a country he was "particularly attached to and grateful for" (via "Parts Unknown"). He was as much in love with Mexico's vast and varied culinary scope as he was with the people and culture breathing life into it. "We'll gather around a street stall and order soft tacos with fresh, bright, delicious salsas, drink cold Mexican beer, sip smoky mezcals, and listen with moist eyes to sentimental songs from street musicians," he gushed.
The celebrity chef's adventures in Mexico City spanned everything from tongue and tripe tacos at Taquería Los Cocuyos to Máximo Bistrot's hyper-local produce and suckling pig confit. He was also endlessly amazed by Oaxaca's culinary traditions, notably visiting Tlamanalli in Teotitlán del Valle, where chef Abigail Mendoza prepared a special mole using 35 kinds of chile peppers in a process that took over two weeks (via CNN). Bourdain was also pretty smitten by the seafood stalls of Ensenada and the exciting restaurants of Puebla, drawn not just to the food but the soul of each place.
United States
Anthony Bourdain's journey across the United States was as much about rediscovering home as it was about exploring the country's incredible diversity. Of course, the American chef had his usual spots in New York City, the city where he was born (Katz's Delicatessen, Barney Greengrass, Keens Steakhouse, the mouth-watering hot dogs of Gray's Papaya), but his love for food took him far and wide beyond his hometown. In the Mississippi Delta, Bourdain was taken by Lusco's, a family-run restaurant that has maintained its classic charm since the Prohibition era and is known for its steaks and seafood. Out West, he pursued Los Angeles' vibrant food scene, hunting for the ever-famous downtown taco spot La Reyna on "Parts Unknown."
The United States, buzzing with so much food and culture, kept Bourdain on his toes and forever hungry throughout his life. He also had a soft spot for the South, where the culinary scene was directly rooted in its history. He was a longtime admirer of iconic chef Leah Chase, famously known as the "Queen of Creole Cuisine," and while he didn't visit her Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans for television, it was a Bourdain-backed recommendation that featured notably on "The Layover." The San Francisco Bay Area was also heavily spotlighted across his shows, with spots like Swan Oyster Depot and Red's Java House made legendary by Bourdain.
China
With its explosive flavors and centuries-old food traditions, China was a boundless playground for Anthony Bourdain and his adventurous palate. On "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," he dove straight into the fiery thrill of the local cuisine in Sichuan, savoring dishes like mapo tofu, Laziji, Dan Dan noodles, and of course, hot pot in Chengdu. "It's the spicy, sensualist heartland of all the things I love about China ... food that can burn you down to a charred, smoking little stump," he said about Sichuan fare (via YouTube).
Bourdain was more than aware that he wouldn't possibly be able to explore the whole breadth of Chinese cuisine in his lifetime, but he tried to sample as much he could, as best he could. From the crispy perfection of Li Qun Roast Duck Restaurant's signature bird to flavorful delights at Liubiju Pickle and Sauce Shop — a centuries-old Chinese institution — Bourdain embraced Beijing with a big heart and an even bigger appetite. Every city he went to had something in store to delight him. In Hong Kong, another city he was enamored by, Bourdain devoured Sing Heung Yuen's famous macaroni soup and the old-timey charm of Lau Sum Kee Noodle.
Canada
Anthony Bourdain didn't just eat Canadian fare; he indulged in Canadian fare — in the best, most decadent way possible. In giving fans a little preview of it before the Canada episode of "Parts Unknown" aired in 2014, he gushed: "If I have ever made an episode of television where even WATCHING food being served can cause livers and other vital organs to explode or malfunction, this is it."
The celebrity chef's enthusiasm for the culinary playground that is Canada was evident in all the stops he made around the maple country. In Montreal, he dined at Au Pied de Cochon, the gastronomic temple run by chef Martin Picard, devouring the restaurant's decadent duck dishes, including the iconic Duck-in-a-Can: A rich meal featuring duck breast, foie gras, cabbage, and balsamic sauce, all sealed and cooked in a can. Joe Beef, another Montreal institution, was also one of his favorites. In Vancouver, Bourdain was quick to sample the street-side Japadogs that have become a staple of the city's culturally diverse local food scene.
Germany
For Anthony Bourdain, Germany wasn't just about bratwurst and beer, although these staples constituted a huge part of his travels across the country. The culinary experiences he had in Germany were as layered as the history. From gorging on massive schnitzels at Bei Oma Kleinmann, to traditional dishes like himmel und erde at Brauerei zur Malzmühle and sampling the famous Kölsch beer, Cologne kept Bourdain busy and in love with the food scene in Germany.
A short distance away in Düsseldorf, he enjoyed the city's Altbier — a darker, maltier local brew — at Uerige Obergärige Hausbrauerei, pairing his drink with pickled eggs, mettwurst, and spicy pork goulash. What captivated Bourdain about Germany was the global contrast, the way schnitzel and shawarma could coexist here. He leaned into this multicultural spirit in Berlin, eating döner kebab and shish kebab at Hasir Kreutzberg, a popular Turkish-German institution that has been around for decades.
Methodology
While Anthony Bourdain never published an official ranking of his favorite food destinations, he left a clear trail through his narration, interviews, and writings, detailing the meals and places that moved him the most. To draw up this tribute to his legacy — as well as a list of recommendations for gastronomes wanting to retrace the legendary chef's steps in the culinary world — we referred to a wide range of verified and publicly accessible sources. This included episodes of his shows "Parts Unknown," "No Reservations," and "The Layover," as well as his own Medium blog posts and on-location field notes.
We examined Bourdain's direct commentary and travel reflections, alongside reporting from reputable outlets such as CNN, National Geographic, The Irish Times, and The New Yorker, to include his thoughts — either mentioned in his voice or through his written words — with proper attribution in this article. A quick nod to our own archives: We also went back to a 2008 interview Bourdain gave to Islands to pull out details about his favorite foods. This blend of first-person insight and well-documented reporting allowed us to create a curated list of the countries, cities, meals, and memories that helped shape one of the most celebrated figures in the culinary world.