Rick Steves' Protégé Gets Brutally Honest About The Worst Part Of Any International Trip

Travel guru Rick Steves has made a career of showing the joys of traveling abroad to his audience, but he is always practical with his advice. The same goes with his protégé Cameron Hewitt, who got brutally honest about the worst part of any international trip: The first few hours after landing.

In his blog, which lives on Rick Steves' Europe's website, Hewitt shared with readers an experience that has been universal for him since his early travel days: "There aren't many hard-and-fast rules of international travel. But one of them is this: The absolute worst few hours of any trip invariably take place on your day of arrival." Between disembarking on the tarmac, carrying luggage down stairs, through crowds and onto buses, and making it through immigration and customs, it's rare to be out of the airport and on your way quickly. If you're catching a connecting flight, the wait can be hours longer at the airport.

Once you're free from the clutches of passport control, you still have to get to your destination. The headache of hauling luggage from point A to point B while trying to find your hotel for the first time is never fun, especially in a foreign country. You usually forget just how painful it is until you're in the thick of it, but as Hewitt puts it, "that moment when you realize all that you've just endured has been worth it" will come as soon as you're out exploring. You just have to get there first.