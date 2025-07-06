A Very Popular Hawaiian Destination Was Named One Of The World's 'Most Disappointing' For 2025

A trip to Hawaii is, for most, a tropical getaway full of scenic beaches, lush surroundings, and dramatic volcanic landscapes. While the archipelago offers all of that (and more) in spades, Hawaii's natural beauty has also resulted in overtourism, especially around the capital city, Honolulu. As is the case with most bustling tourist destinations, this results in higher prices as well as less-than-ideal experiences due to crowds at nearly every tourist attraction. It's no surprise, then, that it's been dubbed as one of the world's "most disappointing" destinations in 2025.

A study by Radical Storage, fittingly called The Paris Syndrome Report 2025, looked at almost 100,000 visitor reviews of various popular tourist cities around the world. By calculating what proportion of reviews contained negative phrases, the study singled out the destinations that most underwhelmed tourists. Reasons range from overpriced experiences that didn't seem worth the cost to rude service and tourist scams. The only other U.S. destination on the list, apart from Honolulu, is the popular Florida tourist hub, Orlando.

The Hawaiian capital, while being one of the safest destinations in the world to visit, has also overextended itself to accommodate tourists. As a result, many complain of over-commercialization and overpriced services. Islands in general tend to be expensive, since many goods must be brought over from the mainland. Combined with the usual tourist markups, this makes places like Honolulu seem exorbitant, and even its positive experiences seem underwhelming for the price paid. The effects of overtourism are wide-ranging, with the resulting high prices making life difficult for locals. Fortunately, steps are underway to help rebalance Hawaii's tourism, and with some careful planning, you can still have a great time in its capital city.