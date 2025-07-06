A Very Popular Hawaiian Destination Was Named One Of The World's 'Most Disappointing' For 2025
A trip to Hawaii is, for most, a tropical getaway full of scenic beaches, lush surroundings, and dramatic volcanic landscapes. While the archipelago offers all of that (and more) in spades, Hawaii's natural beauty has also resulted in overtourism, especially around the capital city, Honolulu. As is the case with most bustling tourist destinations, this results in higher prices as well as less-than-ideal experiences due to crowds at nearly every tourist attraction. It's no surprise, then, that it's been dubbed as one of the world's "most disappointing" destinations in 2025.
A study by Radical Storage, fittingly called The Paris Syndrome Report 2025, looked at almost 100,000 visitor reviews of various popular tourist cities around the world. By calculating what proportion of reviews contained negative phrases, the study singled out the destinations that most underwhelmed tourists. Reasons range from overpriced experiences that didn't seem worth the cost to rude service and tourist scams. The only other U.S. destination on the list, apart from Honolulu, is the popular Florida tourist hub, Orlando.
The Hawaiian capital, while being one of the safest destinations in the world to visit, has also overextended itself to accommodate tourists. As a result, many complain of over-commercialization and overpriced services. Islands in general tend to be expensive, since many goods must be brought over from the mainland. Combined with the usual tourist markups, this makes places like Honolulu seem exorbitant, and even its positive experiences seem underwhelming for the price paid. The effects of overtourism are wide-ranging, with the resulting high prices making life difficult for locals. Fortunately, steps are underway to help rebalance Hawaii's tourism, and with some careful planning, you can still have a great time in its capital city.
Major pain points for Honolulu visitors
Interestingly, tourism in Hawaii has marginally declined, with current visitor numbers lower than pre-pandemic figures, according to SFGate. However, this hasn't solved the pain points felt by visitors. Between 2009 and 2019, tourist numbers almost doubled, and the over-commercialization and high prices resulting from that boom are still present.
One particular disappointment that many visitors understandably face very often is the overcrowded beaches. The highlight of a tropical island getaway is its pristine shores, but those on Oahu, Hawaii's most populous island and home to Honolulu, can be anything but pristine. Waikiki Beach, one of Hawaii's most popular stretches of sand, draws about 4 million visitors annually, per the Hawai'i Tourism Authority. As a result, complaints about beach crowds and commercial activities like ferry and catamaran services are frequent. Renting sunbeds and umbrellas is also quite expensive, especially if you want to spend several hours at the beach. Ala Moana Beach, considered a calmer alternative to Waikiki, still pulls in such large numbers that even finding parking can become a challenge. Reviews have also noted debris in the water and occasional homeless encampments around the area.
Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is less than 15 minutes from the city center, which makes it a hub for transit tourists heading to other parts of Hawaii. This contributes significantly to the over-commercialization and high hotel prices as well. While getting away from the commercial center can be a slight improvement, even remote parts of the island suffer from overtourism. Honolulu's city council was even forced to demolish a popular World War II landmark, the Haiku Stairs, after several instances of tourists trespassing into the remote mountain area where it was located.
How to make the most of your trip to Honolulu
While managing expectations before your trip can help with less-than-stellar outcomes, it's often better to do a bit more travel prep so you can have enjoyable experiences even when visiting a major tourist hotspot. A destination generally has way more positive aspects than negative ones, so try to focus on making the most of them.
Timing your trip during the shoulder season can help mitigate the worst of the high-season crowds and price hikes. April to June and September to mid-December are good windows to consider. Booking hotels in advance can help get snag rates and make it easier to plan your finances for the trip. Plus, there are several steps you can take to avoid sneaky expenses in Hawaii, like renting a more economical car to offset high fuel prices.
The good news is that Honolulu is on Oahu — Hawaii's most buzzing island. While this means more crowds, it also offers a wider variety of experiences at your disposal. Honolulu is home to incredible World War II museums that let you tour vintage submarines and aircraft. The Hawaiian royal family's home, Iolani Palace, is also worth a visit, as is the Bishop Museum. Finally, think about what you want from your destination and plan accordingly. Even if you're set on going to Hawaii, consider other parts of the archipelago. Kauai and Maui both have stunning natural spots; the latter's "untouched coastline" is beautifully rugged and uncrowded. That said, when visiting Hawaii, be prepared financially and mentally for high prices, with a new tourism fee added on as well.