This Cruise Line's New Private Island Resort Has The Largest Freshwater Lagoon In The Caribbean

If you've ever taken a cruise before, chances are you've visited the Bahamas. This island paradise is a favorite destination for all the major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and Carnival. In fact, these islands are so popular among the major players in the industry that each company owns at least one private island. As the largest cruise line in the world, Carnival actually owns two: Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays. But now, the company is adding another island to its roster: Celebration Key.

Although each island in the Bahamas is a slice of paradise, like the dreamy island that offers an uncrowded tropical escape from Nassau, Celebration Key may become one of the hottest locales in the region. Carnival seems to be going all out for its latest endeavor, which includes the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean.

As of this writing, Celebration Key isn't open for tourists, but it's slated to welcome guests in the summer of 2025. If you're looking for a unique and memorable cruise destination, Celebration Key might just be the ticket.