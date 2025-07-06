This Cruise Line's New Private Island Resort Has The Largest Freshwater Lagoon In The Caribbean
If you've ever taken a cruise before, chances are you've visited the Bahamas. This island paradise is a favorite destination for all the major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and Carnival. In fact, these islands are so popular among the major players in the industry that each company owns at least one private island. As the largest cruise line in the world, Carnival actually owns two: Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays. But now, the company is adding another island to its roster: Celebration Key.
Although each island in the Bahamas is a slice of paradise, like the dreamy island that offers an uncrowded tropical escape from Nassau, Celebration Key may become one of the hottest locales in the region. Carnival seems to be going all out for its latest endeavor, which includes the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean.
As of this writing, Celebration Key isn't open for tourists, but it's slated to welcome guests in the summer of 2025. If you're looking for a unique and memorable cruise destination, Celebration Key might just be the ticket.
What to know about Celebration Key from Carnival
Although Carnival already operates two successful private islands as part of its Bahamas portfolio, the company is investing heavily in Celebration Key and believes it will become something of a crown jewel of its offerings. According to a recent press release, the senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, Adolfo M. Perez, touted a $600 million price tag for the new resort. "We are investing a little bit more than half a billion dollars because we have so much confidence in this destination, and we think it's going to be a great experience for our guests."
But what makes Celebration Key such a remarkable experience? First of all, the company has been building it from the ground up, sparing no expense for even the smallest details. The goal is to blend both traditional Bahamanian culture and the ultimate vacation activities. In addition to private clubs, cabanas, and pools, guests will be able to shop from local vendors, participate in local events and festivals, and indulge in Bahamanian cuisine.
The centerpiece of Celebration Key is its freshwater lagoons, which are being billed as the largest in the Caribbean. First, there's Calypso Lagoon, an adults-only paradise complete with DJs, swim-up bars, floating cabanas, and more. If you're bringing kids along, there's Starfish Lagoon, which features various water attractions and kid-friendly activities. Finally, there's Lokono Cove, which features local shops, restaurants, and vendors. But, if you really want to enjoy the real sand and waves, there's the Pearl Cove Beach Club overlooking the Caribbean Ocean.
Planning your next cruise to Celebration Key
Officially, Celebration Key opens in July of 2025, with the first sailing dates set for July 18th. According to estimates, Carnival will have 18 different ships visit the island from 10 different home ports, resulting in approximately two million visitors in its first year. Even though many customers were unhappy with Carnival Cruise Line's recent updates to its loyalty program, the allure of a world-class island resort might help repair the brand's reputation. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Carnival has some of the best cruise ships in the world, including the Jubilee, which features the world's first ocean roller coaster.
Overall, Carnival expects to have around 500 calls planned for Celebration Key, with a wide variety of different cruise packages available. One of the most common options is a three-day cruise to the island. Guests will depart from a port city like Miami or Orlando, head to the island for a jam-packed day of fun, and then return to the mainland. At the time of this writing, three-day packages can run about $275 per person, depending on the ship and the time of year. Four-day cruises will visit one of Carnival's other exclusive islands, and five-day cruises will incorporate other spots in the Bahamas, like Nassau.