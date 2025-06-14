Carnival Cruise Line's Recent Update To Its Loyalty Perk Will Likely Leave Customers Unhappy

In 2025, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that it won't offer a unified loyalty program across its sister brands. This means that passengers will not be able to carry over loyalty perks or points with its sister cruise brands that are part of the larger Carnival Corporation, which include Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Cunard.

Loyalty perks and points get customers a higher membership level, and a higher membership level means better benefits and more money-saving tricks: Priority boarding, wash-and-fold services, and free alcoholic cruise beverages are just some of these perks. Collecting points is a way of making sure customers come back again and again to unlock benefits in future purchases, and it is such a successful marketing model that it is used in almost every kind of business, from coffee shops to airlines and their frequent flyer programs. No wonder some refer to this current era as "the golden age of loyalty." However, many frequent Carnival cruisers may be disappointed to find that their points don't apply to the line's sister brands.

When asked what the chances were of brands sharing points, John Heald, a brand ambassador for Carnival Cruise Lines, replied, "Unfortunately, at the moment, there are no plans to do this. Each of the cruise lines is run completely separately with a completely separate loyalty program, so at the moment, there is no synergy between us" (via TheStreet).