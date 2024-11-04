Ride The World's First Ocean Roller Coaster On This Cruise Ship
It seems like every year the cruise industry is setting some kind of record. In January 2024, Royal Caribbean broke the world record for the largest cruise ship in the world with the Icon of the Seas. Along with the moniker of the largest cruise ship, you can expect some other superlatives to follow, like the largest waterpark at sea (with six record-breaking slides) and the largest pool at sea.
Those familiar with cruising know that these thrills-and-chills amenities can be big draws and ultimately might be the deciding factor for choosing one cruise line or ship over another, especially for families. For some parents, hearing the phrase "first and fastest rollercoaster at sea" might have them wiping sweat from their brow, the latest ride from Carnival, the Bolt coaster, is bound to have kids (and adrenaline-seeking adults) running to be first in line every day. Here are the details on the sea's fastest cruise coaster.
Speed around an ocean view track on Bolt
On one of Carnival's ships, the Carnival Jubilee, you'll find endless amenities and activities — for adults and children alike — for a nonstop vacation adventure. Hit the breakfast buffet for some top-of-the-line cruise cuisine. Play a rousing round of mini golf or pickleball. Indulge in a massage at the Cloud 9 Spa. Scour the ship for hidden rubber ducks (it's a thing), or even catch the latest Hollywood flick at the IMAX theater onboard.
And when you're done with all of that, why not take a ride on Bolt, the Jubilee's motorcycle-themed roller coaster serving 360-degree ocean views. Bolt is available on board the Carnival Jubilee, and you can also ride Bolt's sister coasters on two other Carnival ships, the Mardi Gras, where it debuted in 2021, and Celebration. Bolt's track is 722 feet long, and riders coast along 187 feet above sea level. The most entertaining facet of Bolt is that you decide how fast your ride is. The roller coaster can hit speeds of up to 40 mph. Floor it to hurtle around the track, or ease up on the gas for a more scenic ride.
What to know before riding Bolt
Just like you can't wear shoes with wheels on a cruise ship, this ride also comes with a few restrictions. There are certain height and weight requirements. Smaller than 4 feet 4 inches or taller than 6 feet 5 inches? Don't line up for Bolt. Children under 12 also need to be accompanied and ride with someone 15 or older. Cruisers with specific health conditions or injuries are also cautioned from riding Bolt.
While Bolt is an additional cost, it'll only run you $15 per person. Each ride consists of two laps around the track. There's also a family pack incentive where you can get three rides on Bolt for the price of two. Catch a ride on Bolt by sailing on the Carnival Jubilee from Galveston, Texas, the Celebration from Miami, or the Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral, Florida.