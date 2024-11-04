Ride The World's First Ocean Roller Coaster On This Cruise Ship

It seems like every year the cruise industry is setting some kind of record. In January 2024, Royal Caribbean broke the world record for the largest cruise ship in the world with the Icon of the Seas. Along with the moniker of the largest cruise ship, you can expect some other superlatives to follow, like the largest waterpark at sea (with six record-breaking slides) and the largest pool at sea.

Those familiar with cruising know that these thrills-and-chills amenities can be big draws and ultimately might be the deciding factor for choosing one cruise line or ship over another, especially for families. For some parents, hearing the phrase "first and fastest rollercoaster at sea" might have them wiping sweat from their brow, the latest ride from Carnival, the Bolt coaster, is bound to have kids (and adrenaline-seeking adults) running to be first in line every day. Here are the details on the sea's fastest cruise coaster.