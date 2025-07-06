Nestled Along NorCal's Sonoma Coast Is A Hidden Gem Where Low Tide Reveals A Tidepool-Speckled Beach

Northern California's wild Sonoma Coast has no shortage of gorgeous beaches, but Pinnacle Gulch Beach in Bodega Bay is something special. Hidden along the protected shores of Bodega Bay, Pinnacle Gulch Beach wows visitors with epic coastal vistas featuring rock formations, hidden coves, and bluffs covered in native plants.

Even on warm summer days, the quarter-mile of sandy shoreline rarely gets crowded, and you can always find a secluded spot. The best time to visit is during the minus tide (check the tide chart), when receding waters reveal a world of tide pools filled with tiny critters. However, a normal low tide will more than satisfy. Glimpse brilliantly-colored sea stars, anemones, gooseneck barnacles, and mussels, or watch hermit crabs scramble over the rocks. "We have such great diversity of life here in Sonoma County," shared Sonoma County Regional Parks program supervisor Kristina Stanton with The Press Democrat. "Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than when you're peering down into a tide pool."

Although Pinnacle Gulch Beach isn't a swimming spot, the shoreline provides a rich habitat for ocean and shorebirds, such as pelicans, cormorants, gulls, and sanderlings. In addition, the trail leading to the beach is a top birding destination, known for woodland birds and birds of prey, such as turkey vultures and occasional great horned owls. Sonoma County Regional Parks provides a birding list for neighboring Doran Regional Park, a sandy California beach with calm waters to swim and campsites, but many of the same birds frequent Pinnacle Gulch Beach.