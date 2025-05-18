One Of The Sonoma Coast's Best Spots Is A Sandy California Beach With Calm Waters To Swim And Ample Campsites

The coastline of the Golden State is nothing short of legendary. From the jaw-dropping cliff and coastal views of the Big Sur all the way to the surf and seaside charms of chilled-out Encinitas, near San Diego, there's just so much to get through. If you like your shoreline raw and rugged, there are few better places than the Sonoma Coast, a 16-mile stretch that boasts rock-ribbed cliffs, whale watching aplenty, and wildflower-covered bluffs. Its southern end is marked by a beach that's been rated as one of the very best in the whole of Northern California. Welcome to Doran Regional Beach.

Clocking up 2 miles in length as it arcs under the shadow of Bodega Head, Doran offers oodles of sand for kicking back, relaxing, and soaking up the rays if the sunshine allows. But there's also plenty for those who want to be a bit more active, no matter if you're looking to paddle around in a kayak, catch some waves, or hike trails through the sand dunes.

On top of all that, it shouldn't be hard to plan a trip to this salt-washed corner of NorCal. Not only is the Doran Regional Beach easily accessible from the awe-inspiring coast highway, but it's also reachable in about a 90-minute drive from San Francisco International Airport via the 101. Plus, it's got plenty of on-site camping — 120 year-round sites, no less — for those who want to pitch up and stay a couple of days.