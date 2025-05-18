One Of The Sonoma Coast's Best Spots Is A Sandy California Beach With Calm Waters To Swim And Ample Campsites
The coastline of the Golden State is nothing short of legendary. From the jaw-dropping cliff and coastal views of the Big Sur all the way to the surf and seaside charms of chilled-out Encinitas, near San Diego, there's just so much to get through. If you like your shoreline raw and rugged, there are few better places than the Sonoma Coast, a 16-mile stretch that boasts rock-ribbed cliffs, whale watching aplenty, and wildflower-covered bluffs. Its southern end is marked by a beach that's been rated as one of the very best in the whole of Northern California. Welcome to Doran Regional Beach.
Clocking up 2 miles in length as it arcs under the shadow of Bodega Head, Doran offers oodles of sand for kicking back, relaxing, and soaking up the rays if the sunshine allows. But there's also plenty for those who want to be a bit more active, no matter if you're looking to paddle around in a kayak, catch some waves, or hike trails through the sand dunes.
On top of all that, it shouldn't be hard to plan a trip to this salt-washed corner of NorCal. Not only is the Doran Regional Beach easily accessible from the awe-inspiring coast highway, but it's also reachable in about a 90-minute drive from San Francisco International Airport via the 101. Plus, it's got plenty of on-site camping — 120 year-round sites, no less — for those who want to pitch up and stay a couple of days.
Getting wet at Doran Regional Beach
One thing that makes Doran almost unique among the beaches of the Sonoma Coast is the fact that it faces south, not west into the open Pacific. That helps to temper the ocean swells, reducing the size of the waves that bash against the sands. Plus, it can be a top spot for getting in the water, whether you just want to dip your toes in the whitewash or roll out of the tent for a morning swim come the summer.
One TripAdvisor user, @LinnieSP, notes just how good Doran Regional Beach is for taking a dip: "Protected by Bodega Head, this little narrow stretch of land creates a protected cove and beach where the gentle surf allows real swimming." Of course, anyone who decides to get wet should be wary of rip currents, cold water, and strong winds, which are particular hazards in this corner of the California coast, especially in the winter months.
The shelter that's offered by the surrounding rock formations of Bodega Bay also help to make Doran a haven for beginner surfers when the swells are small, and a great place for boaters, kayakers, and stand-up paddleboard users, who can either skim over the calmer waters of Bodega Harbor on the north side of the sand or go for the more challenging paddleboarding of the beachfront itself.
Pitching the tent at Doran Regional Beach
There's not one, not two, but five individual campgrounds on offer along the sands of Doran Regional Beach. Together they count a whopping 120 individual pitches for tent campers and RV enthusiasts, all served by showers, flush toilets, and water spigots. The designated camping areas run from Shell Campground in the east all the way to the Jetty Campground in the west, which is closest to the North Jetty, one of Sonoma's top crabbing spots.
Even better, this isn't California's highest drive-to campground near Yosemite. There are no snow-induced seasonal closures in these parts. That means you can book a space to pitch the tent and enjoy the washing waves and ocean breezes of Doran Regional Beach in the depths of winter just the same as you can in the height of summer. That said, if you do come in the cooler months, you should be prepared to contend with thick fogs, chilly temperatures, and strong gusts.
Campers at any of the grounds at Doran Regional Beach will enjoy walking access to the beachfront itself on one side and the shores of Bodega Harbor on the other. You can also stroll straight from the tent onto the Doran Beach Trail, a 3.7-mile path that links up the whole bay from end to end, or join the short Cheney Creek Trail to get to the Bird Walk Coastal Access Trail, which offers fantastic birdwatching amid the salt marshes.