A Graceful European Capital Once Called 'The Paris Of The '90s' Is Crowded And Wildly Overtouristed Today

It's always disheartening to visit a place that you used to love and see it changed for the worse. Some cities across the globe are ancient enough to seem unchangeable, like Rome, with its deep history and dense historical sites. In other cases, it's hard to describe how a place changed beyond its "vibe" being different. In some cases, overtourism and overcrowding can ruin a beloved location to the point that it becomes unrecognizable compared to what it once was. Such is the case with the heart of Prague, the capital of Czechia that was once known as the "Paris of the '90s."

Prague's major downtown landmarks still sit on either side of the Vltava River, looking much as they always have, places like Prague Castle, St. Vitus Cathedral, Charles Bridge, the Old Town Square, its meticulously crafted Astronomical Clock, and more. Unfortunately, Prague's streets and famous sites have gotten so stuffed with tourists that they can resemble a shoulder-to-shoulder outdoor music festival. In fact, Prague has 6.3 tourists for every resident, according to a study by Holidu. This is great for some aspects of Czechia's economy but disastrous for locals who feel like strangers in their own homes, as resident Apolena Rychlíková describes in The Guardian. It's also terrible for other visitors.

Some countries are doing their best to fight back against the deluge of eager tourists flooding into the country every year. Similarly, the local Prague government is starting to take measures to cut down on the city's congestion, such as not allowing cars entry to Prague districts 1 and 2 (the districts that contain the above-mentioned sites). Visitors can, of course, venture where they like, but it also might be a good idea to explore lesser-known, peripheral Prague districts.