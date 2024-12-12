11 Free Activities To Do In Rome That Will Fill Your Itinerary

With the tourist waves of 2023 and 2024, some of the largest ever, Rome has joined the ranks of the most overtouristed cities in Europe. In response, Roman authorities now charge entry fees for formerly free attractions such as the Pantheon and offer limited tickets for places like the Colosseum, which have timed entry to preserve the monument's integrity. But fear not! Whether you choose Rome to kick off your Italian vacation or not, your trip does not have to break the bank — the city has tons of free attractions that will fill several vacations.

These under-the-radar attractions include small museums, like the Napoleonic Museum, places targeted to people truly interested in the city's history and culture without the gimmicky frills catered to mass tourism. Rome's lesser-known churches have fascinating stories that include demons, ghosts, St. Peter, and an appearance by Jesus Christ himself. And that's not even touching on their artwork. After a walking tour, relax in one of Rome's public parks rather than going back to the hotel.

Remember that these are just some free activities the Eternal City offers. If you are willing to walk off the beaten path onto lesser-known city streets and pay close attention, you will probably find a lot more that are not in guidebooks. If that isn't enough to get you motivated, go for the cute cats you'll find along the way.