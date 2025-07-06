There's a particular kind of dismay that comes when you've waited in line for an hour, paid a stiff admission price, and shuffle through a widely known attraction only to wonder: Is this it? For example, people often say Stonehenge is one of the world's most disappointing attractions, where the experience is somewhat sterilized by the ropes keeping you away from the stones and the high expectations set by the cost. Among the world's most disappointing tourist attractions, museums can be especially underwhelming, whether because of their cramped space, information overload, or repetitive and boring content. With the sheer amount of incredible museums in Europe, there's no reason not to be selective and focus on the ones with better reputations. One European museum you might want to skip is London's Science Museum. It was deemed the most disappointing European museum in a survey by Radical Storage.

The survey looked at the 100 most-visited museums in the world and sifted through over 82,000 reviews, creating a score for each museum based on the ratio of positive to negative reviews. The Science Museum in London earned a score of 8.2 out of 100, with only one museum ranking worse than it — the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Only around 40% of the reviews surveyed for the Science Museum were positive, and a high proportion of its negative reviews specifically mentioned disappointment. Reviewers have pointed out the museum's overcrowding, outdated or uninspiring exhibits, and exhibits cordoned off by paywalls. One Tripadvisor reviewer describes, "The museum was also very boring due to there being a lack of artifacts."