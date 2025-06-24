One Of The World's Most Disappointing Attractions Is An Underwhelming Monument Shrouded In Mystery

Travelers come all the way out into a remote field in England — more than two hours from London, and for a hefty admission price, no less — to see the famed monument of Stonehenge. Perhaps they imagine druids, battles, or baffling Neolithic rituals, only to find the ancient scene tainted by a backdrop of congested roads and roped-off stones that prevent them from touching or even walking among them. Add the fact that the stones might be smaller than expected after years of built-up anticipation, and it's easy to see why Stonehenge has earned a reputation as one of the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world.

Some of the elements that take away from Stonehenge's awe weren't always like that, though. There used to be no rope, no restrictions against climbing the stones, and people often picnicked and gathered at the monument for celebrations. In the 19th century, visitors were even given chisels to break off a piece to take home. Today, visitors are kept in check with timed tickets, a shuttle bus or a 25- to 40-minute walk to the stones, and rope barriers. These formalities are in place for good reason — with over 9,000 visitors in a day during peak season, the wear and tear on the site would be devastating without them. And if you move past the initial disappointment, you can still marvel at a site that, despite the modern world rising around it, remains an ancient mystery.