Florida's Best College City Thrives With Youthful Vibes, A Diverse Culinary Scene, And Inexpensive Adventures
As Florida's hubs get more crowded by the day, travelers are doing their best to avoid the jam-packed streets and sky-high prices. That's why spots like Virginia Key Beach Park, one of Miami's most scenic beaches that offers year-round sunshine, are becoming more beloved than ever, thanks to their quiet allure and laid-back vibe. Still, the only foolproof way to take in Florida's youthful vibes, amazing culinary scene, and inexpensive adventures is to steer clear of the big hubs altogether and go to Gainesville instead.
With its youthful energy (it's home to the University of Florida) and a location just an hour and a half away from Jacksonville International Airport, Gainesville is easily one of the state's best and most accessible college cities to visit right now. For those taking a regional flight, the Gainesville Airport is less than 5 miles away from the city center, though keep in mind that the routes to and from here somewhat limited. And thanks to all the RTS bus lines throughout the city, public transport is pretty convenient, too, making the experience that much more affordable. Whether you're indulging in a $5 Cuban sandwich, catching a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, or hiking the La Chua Trail, Gainesville proves that you don't need a big-city budget to enjoy big experiences.
Taking in Gainesville's youthful spirit through sports and food
While there's a lot to love about Gainesville, nothing beats its electric college-town feel, and the first step to immersing yourself in it is seeing a Gator game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The 88,548-seat arena is hailed by fans as one of the best college stadiums in the country and includes wheelchair-accessible restrooms, concession stands, and hand sanitizer dispensers. Eeven if you're not the biggest football fan, the atmosphere alone will make any visit here an experience to remember.
Cheering your team on will leave you hungry, so take advantage of Gainesville's incredible culinary scene, starting with Satchel's, the local go-to hub for comfort pizza. Here, you'll find amazing deals and impressive portions, not to mention a setup unlike anything you've ever seen before, featurung with stained glass and other pieces of recycled artwork. The pepperoni and ricotta pizza, in particular, comes highly recommended; just remember the place's closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Another fantastic place to eat is 4th Avenue Food Park, where you can wander between food trucks serving everything from poke bowls to gourmet grilled cheese. People especially rave about the tacos, bagels, and waffles, all made even better by the ample outdoor seating, vibrant live music, and second-to-none ambiance. If you're craving a Cuban sandwich, though, Mi Apa, praised for its classic ingredients, fresh flavors, and the types of prices students can afford, is the perfect choice. And if you're willing to go a bit out of your way for a good bite, drive the 20 minutes to Waldo, where you'll find yet another under-the-radar Floridian retreat with a giant flea market, Southern charm, and tasty comfort food.
Gainesville's inexpensive attractions and outdoor adventures
One of the greatest perks of coming to Gainesville is the vast array of wallet-friendly activities — starting with a local favorite, the University of Florida Bat Houses. These are the largest structures of their kind in the world, home to a population of 500,000 bats and counting. At dusk, you can witness thousands of bats emerging as they embark on their nightly insect hunt for a one-of-a-kind experience. Best of all, it's all free.
Don't worry, you can still take in a more typical sightseeing attraction at the Harn Museum of Art. Also found on the University of Florida campus, this 10-gallery facility features some fascinating pieces of contemporary art, many with vivid African and Asian influences. Entrance is, again, free, and the place is open every day except Monday,from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For those looking to spend more of their time outdoors, a walk along the La Chua Trail gives you a good chance to spot alligators, birds, and soft-shell turtles, while the Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail is the perfect 16-mile path for scenic views and railroad history. And if you decide to venture a bit outside the city center, nearby parks like the crystal-clear Ichetucknee Springs (open year-round) and the Morningside Nature Center (which includes a living-history farm and miles of scenic trails) promise amazing experiences and even better prices. You can always go a step further and drive all the way down to the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, Florida's affordable, wildlife-filled gem near Cape Coral, with a scenic broadwalk trail.