Florida's Affordable Wetland Preserve Near Cape Coral Is A Wildlife-Filled Gem With A Scenic Boardwalk Trail
With over 400 miles of waterways, Cape Coral (located between Miami and Tampa) is known for its scenic canals. A little more than 11 miles away from this uniquely beautiful place, you'll find Fort Myers Beach, which is known to be one of Florida's best places for shelling. While there's plenty of fun things to do in the southwest portion of the Sunshine State, there's another must-do adventure for outdoors enthusiasts visiting Fort Myers — a hike at the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve.
Like the Big Cypress National Preserve that is full of wildlife, a trip to the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve makes a very affordable day out. It's free to enter the preserve, but at the time of writing, it costs $1 per hour to park. Luckily, this is a small park and can be explored in a short amount of time. The walk through the preserve can be completed in around 30 minutes. However, as one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "You need a minimum of 2 hours if you want to take it all in and not be rushed." Also, if you're having a great time and want to stay longer, the maximum parking charge is $5 per day so anything after your fifth hour in the park is free. All things considered, that's still an affordable day out, so you may want to pack a lunch and stay awhile.
What to expect when visiting the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve
The whole preserve spans 11 miles, but you don't have to commit yourself to that far of a hike. The trail is actually a raised wooden boardwalk that twists and turns its way through the preserve, creating a leisurely 1.2-mile stroll. That raised boardwalk means you can trek through the wetland and take in all of the scenic beauty of nature without getting your feet wet. It also makes it a good option for parents who want to introduce young children to nature. One reviewer on Tripadvisor noted that, "The stroller rolled easily over the more than a mile route."
Before setting forth on your expedition through the preserve, you may want to stop by the Interpretive Center. That's where you can see exhibits and become an expert before you even hit the trail. The center isn't open on Mondays, so if you want to include it in your visit, make sure to plan your trip on any other day of the week. The boardwalk is open for hikers every day from sunrise to sunset. Depending on when you visit, you'll get a different experience. October through May tends to be drier, while June to November usually consists of wetter weather which will cause the slough to look like a wide stream. Whenever you visit though, you're likely to see a variety of wildlife that call the preserve home.
Wildlife you'll see at the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve
Although the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve doesn't rank as one of Florida's five most alligator-filled destinations, you still have a very good chance of spotting one of these toothy creatures during your visit. You can never guarantee what you may see at the preserve at any given time, but if you get lucky you can spot opossums, armadillos, raccoons, deer, otters, and even black bears. Birders will love this spot too since it's a part of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail and is particularly well-known as a spot to see warblers and wading birds. You'll also be able to see a variety of colorful butterflies in the onsite butterfly garden.
If you want to take it a step further, you can also sign up for a guided walk with one of the naturalists who can explain more about all of the flora and fauna of the area. Guided walks are available at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and on the fourth Saturday of each month. These guided walks are also free of charge, adding to the affordability of the adventure. However, keep in mind that while in the Six Mile Slough Preserve you'll likely see lots of amazing wildlife, there may be one less-than-welcome creature that you'll encounter there, too — mosquitoes. If you visit the preserve during Florida's dreaded mosquito season, you may want to bring along some mosquito repellent.