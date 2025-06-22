Florida's Affordable Wetland Preserve Near Cape Coral Is A Wildlife-Filled Gem With A Scenic Boardwalk Trail

With over 400 miles of waterways, Cape Coral (located between Miami and Tampa) is known for its scenic canals. A little more than 11 miles away from this uniquely beautiful place, you'll find Fort Myers Beach, which is known to be one of Florida's best places for shelling. While there's plenty of fun things to do in the southwest portion of the Sunshine State, there's another must-do adventure for outdoors enthusiasts visiting Fort Myers — a hike at the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve.

Like the Big Cypress National Preserve that is full of wildlife, a trip to the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve makes a very affordable day out. It's free to enter the preserve, but at the time of writing, it costs $1 per hour to park. Luckily, this is a small park and can be explored in a short amount of time. The walk through the preserve can be completed in around 30 minutes. However, as one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "You need a minimum of 2 hours if you want to take it all in and not be rushed." Also, if you're having a great time and want to stay longer, the maximum parking charge is $5 per day so anything after your fifth hour in the park is free. All things considered, that's still an affordable day out, so you may want to pack a lunch and stay awhile.