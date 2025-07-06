Malta's Underrated Coastal City Is A Hidden Gem With Thriving Nightlife And Beautiful Architecture

For a European coastal escape that blends centuries of history with an active social scene, you might look to Valletta, Malta's capital. The city is on the Sciberras Peninsula between Grand Harbour and Marsamxett Harbour. Walking through its streets, you'll see the city's beautiful Baroque architecture. Most of its buildings are constructed from limestone, which gives the area a warm and cohesive look. You'll also notice a recurring architectural theme in the closed-off wooden balconies, which are painted in different colors. The entire peninsula is surrounded by massive forts and bastions, which gives a look into the city's historical purpose as a fortress.

You'll find the nightlife in Valletta in certain areas, with Strait Street being the main spot. This strip, which used to be a district for sailors, now has many bars and restaurants. You can go to places like Bridge Bar, which has live jazz sessions on its outdoor patio. Located in a 400-year-old stone cellar, Trabuxu Wine Bar is another spot to get a glass of vino. For anyone seeking big, poppin' nightclubs, your best bet is to travel to the nearby town of St. Julian's (about 20 minutes), as Valletta's nighttime entertainment is more focused on atmosphere, events, and festivals.

Your visit might coincide with one of the many festivals that happen in Valletta. The Malta Jazz Festival is held in July, and the Valletta Baroque Festival in January lets you listen to classical music in historic venues. During Karnival, you can see the streets taken over by parades with floats and dancers. Notte Bianca is another yearly event where museums and palaces open their doors to the public for free all night, with arts and music shown across the city.