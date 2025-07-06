Malta's Underrated Coastal City Is A Hidden Gem With Thriving Nightlife And Beautiful Architecture
For a European coastal escape that blends centuries of history with an active social scene, you might look to Valletta, Malta's capital. The city is on the Sciberras Peninsula between Grand Harbour and Marsamxett Harbour. Walking through its streets, you'll see the city's beautiful Baroque architecture. Most of its buildings are constructed from limestone, which gives the area a warm and cohesive look. You'll also notice a recurring architectural theme in the closed-off wooden balconies, which are painted in different colors. The entire peninsula is surrounded by massive forts and bastions, which gives a look into the city's historical purpose as a fortress.
You'll find the nightlife in Valletta in certain areas, with Strait Street being the main spot. This strip, which used to be a district for sailors, now has many bars and restaurants. You can go to places like Bridge Bar, which has live jazz sessions on its outdoor patio. Located in a 400-year-old stone cellar, Trabuxu Wine Bar is another spot to get a glass of vino. For anyone seeking big, poppin' nightclubs, your best bet is to travel to the nearby town of St. Julian's (about 20 minutes), as Valletta's nighttime entertainment is more focused on atmosphere, events, and festivals.
Your visit might coincide with one of the many festivals that happen in Valletta. The Malta Jazz Festival is held in July, and the Valletta Baroque Festival in January lets you listen to classical music in historic venues. During Karnival, you can see the streets taken over by parades with floats and dancers. Notte Bianca is another yearly event where museums and palaces open their doors to the public for free all night, with arts and music shown across the city.
What to do and where to eat in Valletta
Before your evening plans in Valletta begin, there are plenty of activities and places to see. As Rick Steves shared, an easy way to appreciate these ancient sites in Europe is by picking up a local souvenir book. Once you grab your book, you might want to start at St. John's Co-Cathedral, where a fairly simple exterior gives way to a surprisingly ornate interior. Inside, you'll see the famous painting, "The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist" by Caravaggio. Another stop in your day could be the Grandmaster's Palace, which housed the government and now has the offices of the President of Malta. To get some wide views of the Grand Harbour, make your way to the Upper Barrakka Gardens, which is a great spot to see local flowers and a blend of coast and cityscape.
When you get hungry, you'll find the city has a plethora of restaurants. If you want Mediterranean, you can book a table at Noni, which is more on the fine-dining side. For a traditional meal, Rubino is a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves a daily menu of Maltese and Sicilian dishes based on what's fresh at the market. Sotto Pinsa Romana is a great choice for Roman-style pizza. You can also check out the cafe scene at Caffe Cordina, a historic spot opened in 1837. It has a beautiful outdoor seating area on Republic Street, making it a nice spot where you can get coffee and traditional Maltese pastries like savory pastizzi (a flaky treat with ricotta and mashed peas) and sweet honey rings. While Valletta has many great dining choices, you should avoid restaurants with people at the entrance trying to convince you to enter, as they're likely tourist traps.
How best to get to Valletta and where to stay when you get there
When you fly into Malta, you'll land at the main airport, Malta International Airport (MLA), which is near the town of Luqa and about 5.5 miles (around a 20-minute drive) from Valletta. Once you've landed, you'll find that a taxi or a pre-booked transfer (safety is key, especially in new cities) is your easiest bet, mainly since Valletta is for pedestrians and walking. The city is also a tad hilly, so lugging your suitcase from the airport would be quite hard. If you're looking for a cheaper, local option, you can take Malta Public Transport, which is the public bus that drops you off right near Tritons' Fountain.
You'll find that staying in Valletta is a historical experience in itself, as many hotels are in restored historic buildings. Many of the city's 16th and 17th-century palazzos have been turned into both luxury and boutique hotels, letting you stay inside a piece of Valletta's past, is one of the reasons Malta is the perfect Mediterranean island for a historical vacation. If you're looking for a luxury stay, you can check into The Phoenicia Malta, which is an art deco-style hotel just outside the City Gate with stunning gardens and pools. Another high-end choice is Iniala Harbour House, where your room will have direct views of the Grand Harbour. You can also stay right near the harbor at the Grand Harbour Hotel. There are also plenty of boutique hotels to choose from, like Casa Ellul, which is in one of the Victorian-era palazzos and blends classic and modern design. You can also try Domus Zamittello, which is a family-run hotel in a restored 16th-century building.