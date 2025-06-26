If You Spot This At The Entrance Of Any European Restaurant, It's Likely A Tourist Trap

There are, of course, some good ways to find more authentic and high-quality cuisine while traveling in Europe. Travel pro Rick Steves suggests looking for a restaurant with a TV inside, especially in Italy. The reason is that this is likely more like a local sports bar/restaurant, which may be less expensive, and feature food that locals like to eat. You can also simply ask a local person where they like to dine. Consider what you'd suggest if someone were in your hometown, asking for your favorite restaurant. You're unlikely to recommend a chain over that hole-in-the-wall that has the best burgers ever.

You can also look for small menus written in the native language (multiple languages on a menu likely indicates that they're catering to tourists) on a chalkboard. A small menu means that the chef likely specializes in the dishes on there, and a chalkboard means the ingredients are probably changing with what's available by season. If you can't read it, use the Google Translate app that allows you to hold your camera over text and does immediate translation.

Of course, if you have picky eaters, particularly children who just aren't going to eat anything but spaghetti or chicken nuggets, or you're just really hungry and want something familiar, there is no reason you can't stop at those restaurants with the overly friendly hawker in the front. Not everyone has an easy time with their tummies on vacation, and something familiar may help with homesickness as well. No one is judging you if you choose a restaurant that way. It's just good to know what you're in for if you decide to dine there.