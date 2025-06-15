Rick Steves Shares The Easiest Ways To Appreciate Europe's Ancient Sites Without Going Back To School

For decades, Rick Steves has taught travelers to explore Europe genuinely, advising against overhyped tourist traps and giving tips on how to experience the local culture and history genuinely. Yet, even the best-prepared traveler can find old stones a little underwhelming at first, especially when jet lag or hunger kicks in. Ancient sites might not seem thrilling at first glance. But as Steves points out on his website, "if you can imagine the ancient stones supporting ancient life, it's an unforgettable experience and a trip highlight."

To help ancient ruins feel a little less ... well, ruined, our expert recommends picking up a local souvenir book that shows you the "then" and "now" side by side. It's an easy way to spark your imagination and picture the space bustling with life. Most sites also rent audioguides, like the prehistoric city of Akrotiri in Santorini or the Altamira Cave in Spain; just punch in the number as you go and enjoy a surprisingly thorough narration. For those on a budget, there are often countless free audio guide options available online, depending on the site you plan to visit. If you crave context and connection, hiring a licensed guide can be the key. These professionals are trained to share the deeper meaning of the site, and Steves suggests that this is the best way to really "touch" Europe's history for yourself.

There's something grounding about standing in a spot where history happened. Even without a degree in archeology or history, you can feel the weight of what's been lost and what still lingers.