Louisiana's Hidden City Combines Local Flavor And Affordable Accommodations With Prime Birding Opportunities

New Orleans is usually the first place people think of when they hear "Louisiana," and for good reason: The Crescent City is full of unmissable things to do while there. However, travelers should not overlook the hidden city of Tallulah, which combines a great blend of outdoor activities (such as birding), local flavor, and affordable accommodations. Nestled in the northeastern part of the state between Monroe and the Mississippi state line, Tallulah is easily reached by traveling along Interstate 20; visitors can also fly into the Monroe Regional Airport (around 55 miles away). From Monroe, a rental car, taxi, or ride-share will get you to this overlooked gem.

Tallulah was founded in 1857, has around 5,700 residents (at the time of this writing), and is the parish seat of Madison Parish. Farming is, and always has been, a huge part of life in Tallulah; the landscape is filled with fields covered with corn, rice, wheat, soybeans, and their most-produced crop, cotton. Scotts Field airport was one of the first to experiment with using airplanes to drop pesticides on farmland. While proud of their agricultural roots, residents of Tallulah also love and protect the natural beauty and wildlife found in the area.