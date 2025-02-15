Explore Louisiana's Wild Wetlands At A Scenic Wildlife-Filled Swamp With Accessible Boardwalk Trails

The Barataria Preserve is just one of six sites located within the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. The haughty pirate and slave trader for whom the park is named left an indelible mark on New Orleans and surrounding swamplands, where he plied his illicit trades. The sites are spread throughout the region, and ambitious history buffs could easily stretch a day into a weekend as they learn about Lafitte's nefarious activities and the unique history of South Louisiana.

From the Barataria Preserve, visitors can drive about 45 minutes back into New Orleans to the Chalmette Battlefield and Chalmette National Cemetery. This is the sight of Gen. Andrew Jackson's famous victory over the British in the Battle of New Orleans in 1815. Located just a 25-minute drive from New Orleans' Garden District, which is home to lavish mansions and unique architecture, the site of the famed battle is a somber reminder of the oft-violent history of this corner of America. Here, too, are the graves of 14,000 Americans who fought in battles ranging from the War of 1812 to Vietnam.

Other sites within the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve include the French Quarter Visitor Center and three separate cultural centers that honor the traditions and share the unique way of life that Acadian settlers, later known as Cajuns, from Nova Scotia created in the region when they migrated to South Louisiana in the mid-1700s. All told, the preserve is both ripe with nature and wildlife, and steeped in regional history, which makes it a unique inclusion on any trip to New Orleans.