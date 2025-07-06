A Sun-Soaked Island Trail Of Sky-High Cliffs Ends With Pacific Panoramas Of Wild Whales And Sea Lions
Channel Islands National Park is a remarkable series of islands off the California coast. From far away, these islands look like jagged stones dropped into the sea with the blue Pacific ocean lapping at their shores. They're not easy to reach, but once you arrive, there is an entire world waiting on the island chain known as America's Galapagos Islands. These rich environments include a kelp forest, numerous sea caves, and sandy beaches, and are home to literally millions of animals. With so much to see it can be hard to know where to explore first. You should consider the Potato Harbor/Cavern Point Loop.
There are five islands in Channel Island National Park, including the wildly biodiverse Santa Cruz Island. The Potato Harbor Trail and the Cavern Point Loop are routes that you can easily combine that take you along dizzyingly high sea cliffs, with forests and meadows on one side and breathtaking views of the waves crashing against the rocks on the other. Like the incredible Point Benet Trail on San Miguel Island, this route gives you the opportunity to see some incredible wildlife, too.
What it's like to hike the Cavern Point Look and Potato Harbor Trail
You will see incredible views all along the Cavern Point Loop Hike, with rocky cliffs giving way to the wide expanse of the Pacific Ocean. It is named for what might be Santa Cruz Island's most beloved destination: Cavern Point. As its name implies, this sheer cliff juts out over the water, letting you see the ocean all around you. These waves are beautiful at any time of year, but if you come at the right time of year, this island is fantastic for whale watching. If you come between January and March, you may spot gray whales, possibly with their calves, swimming by. Between April and September you might see orcas, humpbacks, and even titanic blue whales swimming in the deep. Any time you come, there's a chance of seeing dolphins, sea lions, and seals, though.
The Potato Harbor portion of this route lets you appreciate the island itself, including views of the canyon below. Potato Harbor itself is beautiful, with layered white cliffs rising up out of the water. This route is not all cliffs, though. There are also great expanses of lush, rolling, grassy land that meet the ocean. If you come at the right time, you might even get to see blooming wildflowers along the way.
How to hike the Potato Harbor Trail and the Cavern Point Loop
If you want to explore these incredible trails for yourself, you're going to need to book transportation with Island Packers from Ventura Harbor. Ventura Harbor is just over two hours from Los Angeles by car. You would also be able to get yourself there on public transportation, if you're willing to spend another hour and a half on the road and deal with a few transfers. Boats from Ventura Harbor take visitors to Santa Cruz almost every day, and you'll only be on the water an hour before reaching the island. From the island's small visitor center, you'll just need to follow the road south. Make sure to pick up a Channel Islands National Park map before you go, to help you orient yourself.
If you pass through the Scorpion Canyon campground, you're heading the right way. The Cavern Point Loop Trail begins by site #22. After you arrive at Cavern Point, you can head to Potato Harbor. Depending on your walking speed, you should expect to spend upwards of four hours walking this trail, so you may want to spend the night there, too. Just be aware, the wildlife may come back with you, and clever foxes and ravens have been known to unzip backpacks and tents here seeking a snack.