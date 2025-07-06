A Sun-Soaked Island Trail Of Sky-High Cliffs Ends With Pacific Panoramas Of Wild Whales And Sea Lions

You will see incredible views all along the Cavern Point Loop Hike, with rocky cliffs giving way to the wide expanse of the Pacific Ocean. It is named for what might be Santa Cruz Island's most beloved destination: Cavern Point. As its name implies, this sheer cliff juts out over the water, letting you see the ocean all around you. These waves are beautiful at any time of year, but if you come at the right time of year, this island is fantastic for whale watching. If you come between January and March, you may spot gray whales, possibly with their calves, swimming by. Between April and September you might see orcas, humpbacks, and even titanic blue whales swimming in the deep. Any time you come, there's a chance of seeing dolphins, sea lions, and seals, though.

The Potato Harbor portion of this route lets you appreciate the island itself, including views of the canyon below. Potato Harbor itself is beautiful, with layered white cliffs rising up out of the water. This route is not all cliffs, though. There are also great expanses of lush, rolling, grassy land that meet the ocean. If you come at the right time, you might even get to see blooming wildflowers along the way.