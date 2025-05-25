This Breathtaking California Trail Traverses One Of The 'Best Islands In The World For Outdoor Adventure'

The Point Bennet Trail hike is definitely considered a challenging one — but figuring out how exactly to get there can be tricky, too. Channel Islands National Park is one of the many national parks that are always completely free to enter, but you will have to spend some money to get someone to ferry you there. While you can charter your own boat and make your own arrangements if you want to, the easiest way to get from the mainland to the Point Bennet Trail is to book with Island Packers, a cruising company that specializes in taking visitors directly to the different islands of Channel Islands National Park. The trip leaves from Ventura Harbor, so if you're coming from far away, all you'll need to do is fly into Santa Barbara Airport and make your way to Ventura. There are trains you can take, or simply rent a car at the airport. If you get seasick, be prepared! This trip takes between three and a half and four hours.

For the day, you can expect to spend just under $125 per person for a boat ride to San Miguel and back. With such a long boat ride followed by a long hike, you're probably going to want to spend the night on San Miguel. Overnight, it costs a little over $180 per person. If you're hoping to camp on the island, make sure to book early. You definitely don't have to think about ways to avoid national park crowds here — there are only nine campsites available. At the time of writing, these unique campsites can be booked through recreation.gov for just $25 per night.