The First Thing Rick Steves Recommends You Do After Getting Pickpocketed While Abroad

Rick Steves, a beloved American travel writer, TV personality, and all-round avid globetrotter, has given us countless travel tips over the years — including how to not get pickpocketed on your trip to Europe. This is the ideal scenario, obviously. However, if you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of having just been robbed, Steves has a few tips for that as well. And the first thing Steves recommends you do afterward is simply taking a breath.

That's right. According to Steves, panicking is only going to exacerbate an already frustrating and difficult situation. So, before you start worrying or berating yourself for getting robbed, take a breath, recognize that pickpocketing happens, and accept that all you can do now is take steps to minimize the damage. Petty theft happens often, especially to travelers in tourist destinations where they need to be extra cautious of pickpocketing, so rest assured you are not alone.

Don't worry, though, this isn't the only piece of advice Steves has if you've been pickpocketed. Once you're feeling calmer, he recommends getting help from an English-speaking local to contact the police. Alternatively, you can also call 112 in Europe or 999 in the U.K. if it's an emergency. Once you've filed a police report, it's time to check if you have copies saved of any of the important cards or documents you just lost. How much you need to replace (i.e. credit cards, passport, license, etc.) really depends on your situation. Finally, it's also important to cancel any stolen bank cards, replace your travel gear and documents, and, if necessary, rearrange your travel plans as soon as possible. If you need to use a public computer for any of this, make sure you remember Rick Steves' essential tip for internet safety in Europe.