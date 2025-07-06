The First Thing Rick Steves Recommends You Do After Getting Pickpocketed While Abroad
Rick Steves, a beloved American travel writer, TV personality, and all-round avid globetrotter, has given us countless travel tips over the years — including how to not get pickpocketed on your trip to Europe. This is the ideal scenario, obviously. However, if you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of having just been robbed, Steves has a few tips for that as well. And the first thing Steves recommends you do afterward is simply taking a breath.
That's right. According to Steves, panicking is only going to exacerbate an already frustrating and difficult situation. So, before you start worrying or berating yourself for getting robbed, take a breath, recognize that pickpocketing happens, and accept that all you can do now is take steps to minimize the damage. Petty theft happens often, especially to travelers in tourist destinations where they need to be extra cautious of pickpocketing, so rest assured you are not alone.
Don't worry, though, this isn't the only piece of advice Steves has if you've been pickpocketed. Once you're feeling calmer, he recommends getting help from an English-speaking local to contact the police. Alternatively, you can also call 112 in Europe or 999 in the U.K. if it's an emergency. Once you've filed a police report, it's time to check if you have copies saved of any of the important cards or documents you just lost. How much you need to replace (i.e. credit cards, passport, license, etc.) really depends on your situation. Finally, it's also important to cancel any stolen bank cards, replace your travel gear and documents, and, if necessary, rearrange your travel plans as soon as possible. If you need to use a public computer for any of this, make sure you remember Rick Steves' essential tip for internet safety in Europe.
Rick Steves' experience getting pickpocketed
One of the reasons Rick Steves' tips are so genuine and helpful is because he has firsthand experience getting pickpocketed in Paris. In a 2017 blog, Steves wrote about getting pickpocketed for the first time in Paris after enjoying a clean slate for decades. "Thieves know where the crowds are — and where the tourists are — and they are very, very deft at their work. A petite bump and a slight nudge getting off the Métro in Paris and bam — wallet gone," he recalled. Steves then went on to explain, briefly, his next steps after the incident. "I went back to the hotel, referred to the emergency section in the appendix of our Paris guidebook, and set about canceling my credit cards." When the man himself is looking up his own tips during a crisis, you know you can trust those tips are worth following.
Unfortunately, not all thefts are equal, and your experience may result in greater losses than Steves' "driver's license, two credit cards, and some money." If you've had something bigger than a wallet stolen — such as your backpack or luggage — Steves also recommends replacing all the immediate necessities, such as prescriptions (contact your doctor back home for a refill) and rental car keys. Depending on how much money you've lost, you could also have someone wire you additional funds.
At the end of the day, getting pickpocketed isn't on any traveler's itinerary. It's an inconvenient and stressful experience that can result in losing significant amounts of money, time, and energy. It may even stop you from continuing your trip. However, even though you can't change what happened, with Steves' sound advice and a good attitude you can hopefully make the best of what comes next.