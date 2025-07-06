Minnesota's Self-Proclaimed 'Best Small Town' Captures An Artistic Community, Craft Brews, And Bike Trail Bliss

For a community of just 7,000 people, St. Joseph knows how to have fun year-round. With festivals and events like Rocktoberfest, the Joetown Blocks block party, the Land of Milk and Honey summer concert series, and the Millstream Arts Festival, this town loves bringing people together. To enjoy one of these events, you can stay overnight at the Rodeway Inn or The Estates Bed & Breakfast. Private rentals are also available through platforms like Airbnb. St. Joseph is a bit light on lodging options, so if you need an alternative, check out its neighbor, St. Cloud, which is just 20 minutes east.

Plan your trip for the last Saturday in September to experience Rocktoberfest, Joetown's version of Oktoberfest. You'll find German beer, hearty food, and live entertainment under a massive heated tent — ensuring Minnesota's unpredictable weather won't ruin the fun. This event is for folks 21 and over, so if you're traveling with kids, you might try the more art-focused Millstream Arts Festival, held the last Sunday in August. This juried event highlights local makers and artists, with live music, delicious food, and hands-on art activities for children. The event is run by a non-profit and is one of many ways St. Joseph's thriving arts scene shines through.