Minnesota's Self-Proclaimed 'Best Small Town' Captures An Artistic Community, Craft Brews, And Bike Trail Bliss
There's nothing more small-town than a community trail that starts under a water tower, or a local government newsletter filled with farmers market notices, park updates, and pickleball info. But St. Joseph, Minnesota, affectionately known as Joetown, isn't your average small town. With two colleges, a strong sense of community pride, and strategic investments in arts and culture, St. Joseph calls itself "Minnesota's best small town" — and it's ready for the spotlight.
Just 90 minutes northwest of Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, often ranked as North America's best airport, Joetown makes an easy road trip during a Twin Cities vacation, especially since Minnesota is home to America's safest roads! With eclectic events, regular entertainment options, and some really cool swag, you'll want to stay awhile in this laid-back community. St. Joseph is also home to the College of Saint Benedict and its partner institution, Saint John's University, adding to the community-focused vibe with classes, public events, and artists-in-residence.
Local festivals in Joetown
For a community of just 7,000 people, St. Joseph knows how to have fun year-round. With festivals and events like Rocktoberfest, the Joetown Blocks block party, the Land of Milk and Honey summer concert series, and the Millstream Arts Festival, this town loves bringing people together. To enjoy one of these events, you can stay overnight at the Rodeway Inn or The Estates Bed & Breakfast. Private rentals are also available through platforms like Airbnb. St. Joseph is a bit light on lodging options, so if you need an alternative, check out its neighbor, St. Cloud, which is just 20 minutes east.
Plan your trip for the last Saturday in September to experience Rocktoberfest, Joetown's version of Oktoberfest. You'll find German beer, hearty food, and live entertainment under a massive heated tent — ensuring Minnesota's unpredictable weather won't ruin the fun. This event is for folks 21 and over, so if you're traveling with kids, you might try the more art-focused Millstream Arts Festival, held the last Sunday in August. This juried event highlights local makers and artists, with live music, delicious food, and hands-on art activities for children. The event is run by a non-profit and is one of many ways St. Joseph's thriving arts scene shines through.
Brews, bites, and bikes in Joetown
If you love discovering new trails on your bike, like the 115-mile Paul Bunyan Trail near Nisswa, St. Joseph is the perfect starting point. The Lake Wobegon Trail sprawls for more than 40 miles and is a paved path that takes you to a series of nearby towns. You can hop on right near St. Joseph's iconic water tower (you can't miss it) at the Lake Wobegon Visitor Center and ride west to visit plenty of other small communities tucked away in Minnesota's countryside. Just remember, you'll have to ride back! The trail takes you past farmland, prairie, and peaceful lakes. It's considered a moderate trail with gentle inclines. For a shorter ride, turn around at the town of Avon for a restroom break, making your ride under 20 miles. Joetown also boasts 78 acres of parks to explore.
After all that outdoor activity, you'll be hungry and thirsty. Get local food and craft beer at The House Food and Tap, a self-serve food hall featuring 30 beverages on tap — including tons of local craft beers and ciders. Here you'll also find Joetown Burgers, opened by James Beard Award nominee Mateo Mackbee. You could even try 98 Hawaiian Grill, opened by former NFL player Esera Tuaolo, who's bringing the flavors of his Polynesian heritage and Hawaiian upbringing to Joetown — and helping put this incredible town on the map.