Sandwiched Between New Orleans And Baton Rouge Is An Offbeat Town With Scenic Bayous And Family Fun
Louisiana may be one of America's most distinct states, built on the back of Spanish and French influences. It's the sort of place where you keep one eye on your Oysters Rockefeller and the other on that alligator in the nearby bayou. Louisiana is blessed with the kinds of backwater towns that make travel adventurous, where unique local traditions meet swampy settings and eternally delightful music and food. This is mostly what you can expect from Lutcher, a blink-and-you-miss-it town on the Mississippi River about an hour from New Orleans.
Lutcher is one of the many fascinating towns close to New Orleans, such as Gonzales, called "The Jambalaya Capital of the World," and Abita Springs, an artsy town with some of Louisiana's most mouth-watering restaurants. So what makes Lutcher worthy of your attention? Well, nature lovers can take advantage of the town's location to access nearby bayous, home to striking scenery and plenty of gators.
Zam's Swamp Tour is located about 35 minutes away in Kraemer, deep in a labyrinth of bayous. The tour office sets the scene for your excursion — it's basically a wooden shack with an aged sign and quirky sculptures. Tour guides are friendly locals who are adept at finding plenty of gators and other wildlife in the surrounding swamps, including turtles and water birds.
Family fun and education in Lutcher
Lutcher's biggest claim to fame may be its annual event, The Festival of the Bonfires. You'll need to visit in the weeks before Christmas to experience it, but you won't be disappointed by the rich Cajun and regional traditions on display. It brings in crowds of Louisiana locals from neighboring towns and cities and, as the name suggests, involves people lighting bonfires along the riverbanks for the cold, dark evenings. These aren't cozy little fires; they're giants made of thick logs that provide warmth and light for each evening's entertainment, including music, dancing, and carnival rides.
Families may also want to visit Whitney Plantation, about a 10-minute drive over the Mississippi River. The historic residence, infamous for its presence during a dark period in American history, is now a non-profit museum dedicated to teaching people about slavery in the United States. Whitney Plantation offers a visitor center with free exhibits that discuss the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
You can also choose to walk around the plantation with a paid, self-guided audio tour. If you want a more personalized experience, you can pay extra for a guided tour. Either option is great for learning about the lives of slaves and the hardships they faced, including lessons we can apply to modern times.
Where to eat Cajun in Lutcher
Nobile's Restaurant & Bar is located in the center of Lutcher and whips up delicious seafood and Cajun cuisine. You may have trouble deciding what to eat, as the choices include homemade onion rings, oyster po'boys, shrimp and butterbeans, and stacked seafood platters. Nobile's also has a rich history in Lutcher. It opened in 1894 and has been serving the local community ever since. You can feel this history seeping through the Victorian-era bar and the restaurant's collection of antiques.
On the opposite side of the river, about 15 minutes from the heart of Lutcher, you'll find B&C Seafood Riverside Market & Cajun Restaurant. The family-friendly restaurant champions Louisiana seafood with its homemade gumbo, platters, and salads. You can also dine on some pretty unique options, including fried alligator, crabmeat jalapenos, smoked rabbit, and frog legs.
Lutcher is a relatively straightforward 40-minute drive from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. If you're staying in Baton Rouge, expect the drive to take at least 45 minutes. There aren't really any hotels in Lutcher (you might find a room at a local bed and breakfast), but a visit here probably works best as a day trip from one of Louisiana's nearby cities. If you decide to stay in Baton Rouge, be sure to swing by Tunica Hills, a scenic forest packed with nature trails and outdoor recreation.