Sandwiched Between New Orleans And Baton Rouge Is An Offbeat Town With Scenic Bayous And Family Fun

Louisiana may be one of America's most distinct states, built on the back of Spanish and French influences. It's the sort of place where you keep one eye on your Oysters Rockefeller and the other on that alligator in the nearby bayou. Louisiana is blessed with the kinds of backwater towns that make travel adventurous, where unique local traditions meet swampy settings and eternally delightful music and food. This is mostly what you can expect from Lutcher, a blink-and-you-miss-it town on the Mississippi River about an hour from New Orleans.

Lutcher is one of the many fascinating towns close to New Orleans, such as Gonzales, called "The Jambalaya Capital of the World," and Abita Springs, an artsy town with some of Louisiana's most mouth-watering restaurants. So what makes Lutcher worthy of your attention? Well, nature lovers can take advantage of the town's location to access nearby bayous, home to striking scenery and plenty of gators.

Zam's Swamp Tour is located about 35 minutes away in Kraemer, deep in a labyrinth of bayous. The tour office sets the scene for your excursion — it's basically a wooden shack with an aged sign and quirky sculptures. Tour guides are friendly locals who are adept at finding plenty of gators and other wildlife in the surrounding swamps, including turtles and water birds.