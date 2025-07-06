Mississippi's Underrated State Park Is An Adventure Lover's Paradise With Water Sports And A Secret Waterfall
The Tennessee River stretches through four states and has many cool things to see and do near its shores. In Alabama, you can check out Guntersville, a peninsula city along the Tennessee River with fun shops. In Kentucky, you can visit a dam that's over 8,000 feet long, and in Tennessee, you can visit the hidden Nickajack Cave to kayak with bats. A fun way to experience Mississippi's portion of the Tennessee River is to visit J.P. Coleman State Park. Located on a bluff above the Tennessee River, it's an excellent spot to relax and enjoy the views — but those looking for adventure will love this park, too.
The state park also makes for a super affordable day out. It only costs $2 per person to get in, and kids under 5 are free. This park offers fun for the whole family, thanks to amenities like a mini golf course, a boat ramp, a pool, and picnic tables for a meal out in the wilderness. If you're up for a boat ride, there's another hidden treasure you can easily access — a secret waterfall that's not too far from the park.
Adventure awaits at J.P. Coleman State Park
Boating is quite popular at J.P. Coleman State Park, as it's a great way to cruise around and enjoy the local scenery. If you don't bring your own boat, you can grab a rental at Pickwick Pontoon Rentals to get out onto Pickwick Lake. Pickwick Lake is popular for water skiing, but even if you aren't into water sports, you can still hop on a boat and take a short ride to see the majestic beauty of Cooper Falls.
With easy access to Pickwick Lake, anglers also have over 47,000 acres to try to catch crappie, bream, catfish, sauger, walleye, or bass. However, there are some special regulations on Pickwick Lake that anglers will need to follow, so you'll want to check the local rules regarding creel and size limits. If you're looking for a different kind of aquatic adventure, you can head over to the pool. You'll need to pay a small fee to enter, but it's a fun alternative to renting a boat, as it's a lovely spot to unwind, work on your tan, and soak up the Mississippi landscape.
There's plenty to do on land as well. Who doesn't love a round of miniature golf? It only costs $2 per person to play, and it's something fun for both the young and young-at-heart. After you've worked up an appetite, you can enjoy a bite to eat at one of the many picnic areas in the park.
How to stay overnight at J.P. Coleman State Park
J.P. Coleman State Park makes it easy for visitors who may want to stay for a few days. Like many state parks, it has RV campsites available that come with amenities like electrical, water, and sewage hookups. Some of them are waterfront and give you the ability to wake up to the beautiful waters of Pickwick Lake. If you aren't traveling with an RV, you'll find rugged, primitive campsites overlooking Indian Creek. No matter how you decide to camp, just make sure you bring all of the gear you'll need for your camping adventure. There's a marina store on-site, but it may not have everything you need, and it isn't open year-round.
Let's face it — camping isn't for everyone. If you feel more comfortable in a larger space, there are options for you, too. The park also offers cabins and a motel with handicap-accessible rooms. It even has three townhouses available for rent. If you're traveling with a group and need a good chunk of space, you'll find a meeting room available that can hold up to 150 people, which could make this a great spot for a family reunion.