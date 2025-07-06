Mississippi's Underrated State Park Is An Adventure Lover's Paradise With Water Sports And A Secret Waterfall

Boating is quite popular at J.P. Coleman State Park, as it's a great way to cruise around and enjoy the local scenery. If you don't bring your own boat, you can grab a rental at Pickwick Pontoon Rentals to get out onto Pickwick Lake. Pickwick Lake is popular for water skiing, but even if you aren't into water sports, you can still hop on a boat and take a short ride to see the majestic beauty of Cooper Falls.

With easy access to Pickwick Lake, anglers also have over 47,000 acres to try to catch crappie, bream, catfish, sauger, walleye, or bass. However, there are some special regulations on Pickwick Lake that anglers will need to follow, so you'll want to check the local rules regarding creel and size limits. If you're looking for a different kind of aquatic adventure, you can head over to the pool. You'll need to pay a small fee to enter, but it's a fun alternative to renting a boat, as it's a lovely spot to unwind, work on your tan, and soak up the Mississippi landscape.

There's plenty to do on land as well. Who doesn't love a round of miniature golf? It only costs $2 per person to play, and it's something fun for both the young and young-at-heart. After you've worked up an appetite, you can enjoy a bite to eat at one of the many picnic areas in the park.