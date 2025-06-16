Alabama's Best-Kept Secret Is A Peninsula City Along The Tennessee River With A Beach Complex And Fun Shops

Alabama may not be the first place you think of when it comes to great shopping, but it's not to be overlooked. The state may not have its own Rodeo Drive, but it does have its share of quirky, one-of-a-kind shops, including Unclaimed Baggage, America's only store that sells items found in lost luggage. Located about 30 minutes away from Alabama's famous lost luggage store is another unique destination that has its own collection of fun shops, along with a bustling beach on Alabama's largest lake.

The city of Guntersville is located on a peninsula along the shores of Lake Guntersville and the Tennessee River, and it is one of Alabama's best kept secrets. You can enjoy retail therapy and catch some rays on the beach, all in one afternoon. Guntersville is also a short drive from Huntsville, Alabama's only city with a futuristic space center. If you're planning to visit Guntersville, you can easily add a stop in Huntsville, as it is also home to the largest airport in northern Alabama. From Huntsville International Airport (HSV), the drive to Guntersville is about an hour.