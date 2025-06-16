Alabama's Best-Kept Secret Is A Peninsula City Along The Tennessee River With A Beach Complex And Fun Shops
Alabama may not be the first place you think of when it comes to great shopping, but it's not to be overlooked. The state may not have its own Rodeo Drive, but it does have its share of quirky, one-of-a-kind shops, including Unclaimed Baggage, America's only store that sells items found in lost luggage. Located about 30 minutes away from Alabama's famous lost luggage store is another unique destination that has its own collection of fun shops, along with a bustling beach on Alabama's largest lake.
The city of Guntersville is located on a peninsula along the shores of Lake Guntersville and the Tennessee River, and it is one of Alabama's best kept secrets. You can enjoy retail therapy and catch some rays on the beach, all in one afternoon. Guntersville is also a short drive from Huntsville, Alabama's only city with a futuristic space center. If you're planning to visit Guntersville, you can easily add a stop in Huntsville, as it is also home to the largest airport in northern Alabama. From Huntsville International Airport (HSV), the drive to Guntersville is about an hour.
Beach days at Lake Guntersville State Park
Lake Guntersville State Park is one of the top things to do in Guntersville, especially in the summertime. The beach complex is loved by families for its calm waters and vast stretch of golden sand. The lake spans over 69,000 acres, and the beach is maintained daily. Visitors speak highly of it on Tripadvisor, with one review saying, "It is a great place to take your family for the day. The beach area is nice and the water clean. Can't wait to go again!" The beach area is open from sunrise to sunset, and is a very affordable way to spend a day outdoors. At the time of writing, admission only costs $4 per adult and $3 per child under 12 years old. Visitors over 62 and under 3 years old can enter for free, as well as veterans and active duty military members.
The beach is one of many attractions at this massive park. Lake Guntersville State Park has over 6,000 acres of woodlands with 36 miles of hiking and biking trails. It also has a zipline, an 18-hole championship golf course, and boat ramps where you can easily get on the water. You can spend a day cruising on the lake and fishing. Guntersville may not be the Alabama city known as the "big bass capital of the world," but this lake is also a hot spot for big bass.
Shopping in Guntersville
Since you're saving money during your day on the beach, you may have room in your budget to do some shopping in Guntersville. City Harbor is an entertainment complex on Lake Guntersville with restaurants and a few retail stores, including Home Re.Decor and The Cigar Room. However, the best place to shop for treasures is downtown, where independent shops and one-of-a-kind boutiques line the charming streets.
While you're in Guntersville's historic downtown, the first place you'll want to stop is Bakers on Main. This is a must-visit location because it has 25 shops all in one vintage brick building. You can shop for wine, clothing, pottery, furniture, and so much more. One of Guntersville's funkiest shops is The Monkey's Uncle at the Lake. This gift shop may have a funny name, but it's full of hidden gems. "This shop was great! The name threw me for a loop, but it ended up being awesome," reads one review on Google. "It has a variety of items, most of which make great gifts and/or souvenirs. The owner was very friendly." The Red Elephant Marketplace is another local spot that has a little bit of everything, including boutique clothing, baby items, handmade jewelry, and antiques. Other popular stores to find hidden treasures are Kings Row Antiques and Antiques & Sweets. If you don't find what you're after, take an easy hour-long drive to Madison, home to excellent antique shops and recently ranked one of the best places to live in the United States.