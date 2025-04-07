The Mystical Cave Hidden Along The Tennessee River With A Memorable Kayaking Wildlife Encounter
The Tennessee River begins near Knoxville and flows 652 miles through Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky before ending at the Ohio River. As such, it is filled with countless points of interest, one of which is Nickajack Cave, a mystical hidden cave located in Marion County about 25 miles away from Chattanooga (which is worth a visit on its own as it is Tennessee's scenic city with a flourishing arts scene). Nickajack Cave is not only beautiful, fringed in lush green vegetation, but also has a rich and fascinating history.
The cave and the surrounding area were once inhabited by the Chickamaugans, who were part of the Cherokee nation, until they were invaded by settlers in 1794 and ultimately forced out in 1838. During the Civil War, the cave was exploited for its saltpeter, a substance that's used for making gunpowder. By the early 1900s, Nickajack Cave became something of a tourist attraction due to the growing number of legends that circulated about it. Adding to the myths was the fact that the cave was once used as a hideout for pirates that operated on the Tennessee River.
Furthermore, country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash visited the cave in 1967 with the intention of dying by suicide. However, after a head-clearing experience in its depths, Cash came out with a renewed purpose. Later that year, a new dam was built, which permanently flooded Nickajack Cave, and in 1981, it was fenced off to protect the gray bat population that made the cave its home. Luckily, visitors can still explore the beautiful region and can even kayak to Nickajack Cave's entrance to see the bats for a truly memorable wildlife encounter.
Nickajack Cave's nocturnal occupants
Nickajack Cave is occupied by thousands of gray bats, which are federally endangered. Luckily, the cave is the perfect place for them to repopulate, serving as a home and safe haven for new bat moms and babies. Elizabeth Hamrick, a Terrestrial Zoologist for the Tennessee Valley Authority, told WKRN that the front part of the cave "is what our federally endangered gray bats love for the summertime when they're having their babies. They are attracted to warm caves with this high dome area where they can have their babies [and] keep them at the right temperature, right humidity, and where they can cluster together."
Late April through early October is the period in which gray bats give birth, and because of that, the parent bats emerge at the same time from the mouth of the cave during sundown to look for food for their young. This creates a massive cloud of bats that fills the night sky and is a stunning sight that visitors are treated to anytime they're at Nickajack Cave in the early evening. While bats are often feared for their reputations as bloodsuckers, gray bats pose no real threats to humans and have actually proven to be helpful for the region. As Hamrick also told WKRN, the bats "have been documented to provide billions of dollars in ecosystem services for farmers by eating agricultural pests that otherwise farmers would have to use pesticides and other means to get rid of."
Kayaking and other ways to visit Nickajack Cave
For adventurous types, kayaking to Nickajack Cave's entrance makes for a great excursion. If kayaks aren't your thing, then you can choose to take a canoe or a paddleboard there, as well. The shortest route to Nickajack Cave is from the boat ramp in the Maple View Day Use Area in New Hope, Tennessee. But for those who want a longer trip with some great views of other wildlife on the river, it's recommended you start at the Cole City Creek boat ramp. There are also plenty of guided paddle trips that are worth looking into, such as those provided by Chattanooga Guided Adventures (and while you're in Tennessee, paddle through this historic waterway for garnet leaves and sapphire waters). The best thing about a guided tour is that they provide all of the equipment you'll need for the experience, and you'll get to learn some fascinating facts about local history and the ecology of the area, making it ideal for families and beginners.
But if being out on the water isn't your cup of tea, you can always walk to a good vantage point to see the bats fly out of Nickajack Cave from land. One good option for this is to take the boardwalk from Maple View Day Use Area to the observation platform near the cave. This way, you can enjoy the scenery and bat-filled skies and then hop right back into your car. And if you want even more stunning Tennessee wilderness, check out this mountain town with trails, waterfalls, and scenic lakes.