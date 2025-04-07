The Mystical Cave Hidden Along The Tennessee River With A Memorable Kayaking Wildlife Encounter

The Tennessee River begins near Knoxville and flows 652 miles through Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky before ending at the Ohio River. As such, it is filled with countless points of interest, one of which is Nickajack Cave, a mystical hidden cave located in Marion County about 25 miles away from Chattanooga (which is worth a visit on its own as it is Tennessee's scenic city with a flourishing arts scene). Nickajack Cave is not only beautiful, fringed in lush green vegetation, but also has a rich and fascinating history.

The cave and the surrounding area were once inhabited by the Chickamaugans, who were part of the Cherokee nation, until they were invaded by settlers in 1794 and ultimately forced out in 1838. During the Civil War, the cave was exploited for its saltpeter, a substance that's used for making gunpowder. By the early 1900s, Nickajack Cave became something of a tourist attraction due to the growing number of legends that circulated about it. Adding to the myths was the fact that the cave was once used as a hideout for pirates that operated on the Tennessee River.

Furthermore, country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash visited the cave in 1967 with the intention of dying by suicide. However, after a head-clearing experience in its depths, Cash came out with a renewed purpose. Later that year, a new dam was built, which permanently flooded Nickajack Cave, and in 1981, it was fenced off to protect the gray bat population that made the cave its home. Luckily, visitors can still explore the beautiful region and can even kayak to Nickajack Cave's entrance to see the bats for a truly memorable wildlife encounter.

