Crucial Warning Signs That A Deadly Rockslide May Be Imminent On Your Hike In The Mountains

Hiking in the mountains can be an incredible experience, with views to astonish, peace and quiet, and a huge sense of accomplishment. However, it can also be fraught with hidden perils like rockslides that can put you in danger of injury or death. For instance, an iconic hike in Hawaii's Sacred Falls State Park is now illegal after several people were killed in a rockslide in 1999. Similarly, two people were killed in another rockslide in June 2025 in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. That's why, whether you're with a group or hiking solo, safety comes first, and you should always know the warning signs of a rockslide before you set out.

Rockslides and landslides — when rocks, mud, boulders, and debris slide down a slope — can happen during or after a storm, in a place that has had a recent wildfire, or after heavy or sustained rain or snowmelt. If there has been inclement weather in the area recently, you may want to look for another location. Once you're on the trail, and if you're familiar with the area, you might also notice cracks at the top of a scar, where part of the ground is exposed after an earlier landslide or rockslide, or see fresh impact marks from rocks that have fallen recently. These are all good reasons to turn back and let any authorities in the area know.

Additionally, you should be aware of danger areas like the site of earlier rockslides, the base or top of a steep slope, spots where storm water drains, or where normally dry, loose soil is wet. However, it's also important to know the signs of a rockslide that is about to happen or already in the process of happening.