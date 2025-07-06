New Mexico's 'Land Of Ice And Fire' Is A Volcanic Spectacle With Lava-Wrought Trails And Subterranean Marvels

In Eastern New Mexico, just outside the Ramah Navajo Indian Reservation, is "The Land of Fire and Ice." The Bandera Volcano is just one of the many cinder cones in the United States, yet combined with its Ice Cave, you have a geological marvel that only exists in a few places on the planet. While Iceland, a breathtaking destination consistently recognized as one of the safest countries, has long been considered "the land of fire and ice," the fact that such a place exists in the desert of New Mexico makes it all the more impressive.

After flying into Albuquerque International Sunport, drive west on I-40 for an hour and a half. When the desert gives way to dozens of volcanoes to the south, you're almost there. Those are the volcanoes of El Malpais National Monument, and the remnants of the Bandera Volcano rise up out of the northwest corner of El Malpais. Straddling the continental divide, Bandera is home to just two self-guided paths, but they're an impressive study in contrasts, an attraction born through flame and then filled with ice.

Bandera is just another national wonder in the Land of Enchantment. It would be a perfect day trip from Albuquerque. In fact, if you're planning a trip to New Mexico's biggest city, Bandera Volcano and Ice Cave should be at the top of your list alongside New Mexico's Cibola National Forest, which offers countless trails, views, and activities, and the mountain getaway of Jemez Hot Springs set in the state's red rocks, all of which are a relatively short drive outside Albuquerque.