How To Turn Your Road Trip Into A Vintage Treasure Hunt For Amazing One-Of-A-Kind 'Souvenirs'

When you visit a fascinating place, it's understandable to want to take a little something home with you as a memento of the great times you experienced there. Most destinations have at least a few souvenir shops where you can get your standard t-shirts, shot glasses, and stickers. If they don't, you can just head to the local grocery store. Some people say that it's the best place to buy souvenirs when you're traveling. If you're looking for uncommon, one-of-a-kind souvenirs, though, there are other spots you may want to check out — antique stores and thrift shops.

To make the most of your trip, you can research your destination ahead of time and create a customized Google Map that lists the antique shops and vintage stores you want to visit. Don't rule out the shopping opportunities that exist along the way as well. With antiquing and thrifting, the journey is just as important. Plus, it's nice to break up your road trip and have some retail therapy outings on the way. One vintage shopper gave their tips on r/thrifting and said, "Once you 'start' the route in google maps on a mobile device (as if you're leaving right now), you can choose "search along route" and search for any combination of keywords that works for you (thrift store, consignment, etc). But a lot of people don't realize because it only works once you're 'enroute' as far as the app knows."