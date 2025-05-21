One Of The Best Antiquing Destinations In America Is An Underrated Oregon Charmer Full Of Vintage Finds

If you have any familiarity with Portland, Oregon — home to the largest urban forest in the U.S. — then you know that antiquing is a popular pastime for locals and visitors alike. However, less than an hour away from the Beaver State's largest city, is an underrated small town that is a must-visit for vintage enthusiasts. Founded in 1856, Aurora, which is located in the Willamette Valley, is a charmer packed with greenery, history, and most notably, vintage finds. In fact, it's considered one of the best antiquing destinations in the country by a number of publications.

Visitors will discover an assortment of antique stores in Aurora's Historic District, including Main Street Mercantile. This 15,000-square-foot site offers furniture, kitchenware, and timeless decor. Main Street Mercantile has a 4.5 rating, with one individual on Google writing, "This place is a wonder emporium!" If you leave here empty handed, you won't be for long. A few feet away is Three Daisies Vintage. This family-run establishment provides a curated selection of retro treasures, perfect for fans of the shabby chic and cottagecore styles.

Another location to have on your radar is Aurora Mills. Be prepared to be amazed; that's what Google reviewers say of this spot, admired for its impressive selection of one-of-a-kind salvaged items. "If you appreciate antique wood work and every type of rusty, crusty, dirty, beautiful anything and everything metal, glass, wood, this is your heaven on Earth!," wrote one individual on Google. Note that Main Street Mercantile, Three Daisies Vintage, and Aurora Mills, are closed Mondays. If all this antiquing makes you hungry, no problem; delicious food is not hard to come by in Aurora.