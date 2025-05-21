One Of The Best Antiquing Destinations In America Is An Underrated Oregon Charmer Full Of Vintage Finds
If you have any familiarity with Portland, Oregon — home to the largest urban forest in the U.S. — then you know that antiquing is a popular pastime for locals and visitors alike. However, less than an hour away from the Beaver State's largest city, is an underrated small town that is a must-visit for vintage enthusiasts. Founded in 1856, Aurora, which is located in the Willamette Valley, is a charmer packed with greenery, history, and most notably, vintage finds. In fact, it's considered one of the best antiquing destinations in the country by a number of publications.
Visitors will discover an assortment of antique stores in Aurora's Historic District, including Main Street Mercantile. This 15,000-square-foot site offers furniture, kitchenware, and timeless decor. Main Street Mercantile has a 4.5 rating, with one individual on Google writing, "This place is a wonder emporium!" If you leave here empty handed, you won't be for long. A few feet away is Three Daisies Vintage. This family-run establishment provides a curated selection of retro treasures, perfect for fans of the shabby chic and cottagecore styles.
Another location to have on your radar is Aurora Mills. Be prepared to be amazed; that's what Google reviewers say of this spot, admired for its impressive selection of one-of-a-kind salvaged items. "If you appreciate antique wood work and every type of rusty, crusty, dirty, beautiful anything and everything metal, glass, wood, this is your heaven on Earth!," wrote one individual on Google. Note that Main Street Mercantile, Three Daisies Vintage, and Aurora Mills, are closed Mondays. If all this antiquing makes you hungry, no problem; delicious food is not hard to come by in Aurora.
Fuel your antiquing adventures at these eateries in Aurora
With its numerous eclectic antique stores, you'll want to allow yourself plenty of time to explore Aurora. Additionally, take a moment to appreciate the exquisite architecture. Many of the city's structures were built in the mid to late 1800s and early 1900s, ranging from Queen Anne-style to craftsman homes. Naturally, strolling through town is bound to make your stomach rumble. Take a break from hunting for vintage goodies and sightseeing for a meal at Filberts Farmhouse Kitchen. This idyllic restaurant specializes in using local ingredients and features dishes like classic chicken & dumplings, braised beef short rib, and a vegetarian pizza. Filberts Farmhouse Kitchen is open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner. Making reservations on their website is advised.
If you believe a cup of tea makes everything better, Granny Fi's Shortbread is the perfect place for you. Offering high tea and homemade shortbread, you'll feel at ease in the picture-perfect tea room. "The high tea tray is loaded with a variety of delicious sandwiches and pastries, offering something for everyone. There's so much food provided that you definitely won't leave hungry," reads a review from Google. Open Wednesday to Sunday, make sure to call Granny Fi's Shortbread to make a reservation before your visit.
Need a snack or prefer a quick meal? Head to White Rabbit Bakery. The restaurant serves sandwiches for breakfast and lunch including a gouda apple creation and a chipotle TBA. However, this establishment is perhaps better known for its confections including cinnamon rolls, vegan muffins, cookies, whoopie pies, and more. If you've hit a slump, coffee is also on the menu. White Rabbit Bakery is closed Mondays.
Visit the Old Aurora Colony Museum
Aurora is far more than an antique haven. It features the first historic district in Oregon and has a unique past. The city began as a religious community known as the Aurora Colony led by Wilhelm Keil, a Prussian immigrant. Visitors who are interested in diving into Aurora's early years must include the Old Aurora Colony Museum on their itinerary. The museum has an array of original 19th-century structures and as one Google reviewer explained, "is a virtual treasure trove of the history of the area, with plenty of historical photos and displays of many items from the years when the colony was active."
The Old Aurora Colony Museum is open daily and charges a small admission fee. While you're there, ask for a complimentary walking tour brochure to further immerse yourself in Aurora's past. One included stop you'll want to check out is Pheasant Run Winery. Located in what was formerly the Aurora State Bank, they offer tastings of their locally produced wine on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Needless to say, Aurora makes for a worthwhile day trip from Portland or Salem. The latter is Oregon's capital and is only about 35 minutes away.
For other day trip ideas near Portland and Salem, read about Woodburn, the scenic Oregon city perfect for shopping and outdoor activities, as well as Wilsonville, a comfy, family-friendly destination with scenic nature parks. Looking to extend your time in Aurora? The city does not have any hotels but there are several other options nearby. For instance, the Best Western Wilsonville Inn & Suites is only a 10-minute drive away. On average, a night here will cost less than $160.