Pennsylvania's Dedicated Maple Trail Tracks A Sweet Route Through This Breathtaking Mountain Region

Planning a trip to Pennsylvania? You'll find countless places to visit. You can explore "America's grape country", check out a tourist-friendly village with Amish culture, and discover hidden gems like a small show cave with stunning nature trails. But beyond its vineyards and scenic villages, Pennsylvania has a centuries-old maple heritage under its belt. If you take a trip to the southwestern corner of the state, you'll come across the Laurel Highlands.

Just an hour's drive from Pittsburgh, and a 3-hour drive from Harrisburg, the Laurel Highlands are known for their rolling mountains and picturesque maple trails. After all, it's home to 90 family-run maple farms, 120,500 taps, and yields around 27,000 gallons of maple syrup in a year. On the trail, you'll learn about the region's rich maple-making traditions, stop by local restaurants and distilleries, and treat yourself to mouthwatering dishes drizzled with maple — all while taking in breathtaking views of the hills. Though the Laurel Highlands' vibrant ski resorts draw several thousand tourists in the winter season, it truly comes alive in the spring during its famous maple season, which runs from late February to April, capped off by the Maple Festival.