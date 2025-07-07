Pennsylvania's Dedicated Maple Trail Tracks A Sweet Route Through This Breathtaking Mountain Region
Planning a trip to Pennsylvania? You'll find countless places to visit. You can explore "America's grape country", check out a tourist-friendly village with Amish culture, and discover hidden gems like a small show cave with stunning nature trails. But beyond its vineyards and scenic villages, Pennsylvania has a centuries-old maple heritage under its belt. If you take a trip to the southwestern corner of the state, you'll come across the Laurel Highlands.
Just an hour's drive from Pittsburgh, and a 3-hour drive from Harrisburg, the Laurel Highlands are known for their rolling mountains and picturesque maple trails. After all, it's home to 90 family-run maple farms, 120,500 taps, and yields around 27,000 gallons of maple syrup in a year. On the trail, you'll learn about the region's rich maple-making traditions, stop by local restaurants and distilleries, and treat yourself to mouthwatering dishes drizzled with maple — all while taking in breathtaking views of the hills. Though the Laurel Highlands' vibrant ski resorts draw several thousand tourists in the winter season, it truly comes alive in the spring during its famous maple season, which runs from late February to April, capped off by the Maple Festival.
Embark on a dedicated maple trail, and experience the famous Maple Festival
The maple trail is a two-day journey through the Laurel Highlands covering a dozen interesting spots. Begin your mornings at Silver Horse Coffee in Donegal where you'll get a chance to sample their maple-infused specialties. Then head to Somerset Historical Center to learn how maple-making techniques have evolved since colonial times. Other maple camps include Baer Brothers Maple Camp in Friedens and Brantview Farms in Berlin, which also take you through various immersive maple production processes.
If you're here in April, you can't miss the highly sought-after Pennsylvania Maple Festival in Meyersdale. This beloved festival attracts thousands of visitors. You can join a maple run and watch the tree-tapping ceremony. You'll also enjoy a lively parade, a motorcycle show, and other entertainment for the whole family, along with thousands of visitors every year.
On the maple trail, you'll also come across guesthouses and B&Bs, perfect for unwinding after a day of exploring. Yoder's Guest House in Meyersdale on the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail features 11 family-friendly guest rooms, board games, and delicious wine and cheese. Prices vary by season and availability, and can be found on their official website. There's also Levi Deal Mansion Bed & Breakfast at 301 Meyers Avenue in Meyersdale, which was once owned by a timber and coal baron. It offers four rooms, with nightly rates ranging between $189 and $209.