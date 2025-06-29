Pennsylvania's Tourist-Friendly Village Where Amish Culture Thrives Offers Handmade Goods, Crafts, And Treats
Fancy escaping to a tree-lined historic village where you can explore some of Pennsylvania's best Amish country gems, attend an annual apple, peach, or strawberry festival, and pick up unique handmade crafts? Consider visiting the idyllic town of Smicksburg.
Founded in 1827 by Lutheran minister Reverend J. George Schmick, Smicksburg is a pastoral town in Indiana County, around 65 miles from Pittsburg and 14 miles from Punxsutawney. Thanks to a significant Amish community, the region is a great place to shop for rustic furniture, indulge in cookies and cakes made by local bakers, and drive around the farmlands for a glimpse of Amish life. History buffs can also visit the John G. Schmick Heritage Center to learn more about this village's rich history.
Driving is the most convenient way to get to and around Smicksburg, but if that's not an option for you, there is a bus service that runs on Fridays from Punxsutawney. Hotels are limited in Smicksburg, but you can stay in the old-timey Smicksburg Inn. Nearby Punxsutawney also offers some accommodation options. If camping is more your vibe, then Milton Loop Campground is about 10 minutes from Smicksburg. Planning on spending a lot of time outdoors? Consider visiting between June and October to take advantage of the area's generally warm, clear weather.
Get a taste of Smicksburg's Amish culture
Smicksburg is a tourist-friendly village offering visitors a taste of Amish life. Here, you can drive down peaceful streets surrounded by thick trees and catch a glimpse of Amish people working the land and going about their daily activities. The Amish drive horse-drawn buggies rather than cars, and you can spot designated buggy parking spaces around Smicksburg. Drive carefully, as you may also find yourself sharing the road with horses. If you plan to shop in Smicksburg, you'll also want to bring cash, as Amish stores won't accept card payments.
Remember to respect the culture of any place that you visit. It can be tempting to whip out your phone and take pictures when you see something you're not used to, but keep in mind that you are a guest, and the locals are just living their lives. Many Amish people are uncomfortable being photographed, and as a general rule, you should ask permission before taking pictures of anyone. This also applies to private property, so don't pose in front of someone's house or farm without permission.
Shop for handmade crafts and local treats in Smicksburg
Smicksburg is tiny, but it still has plenty of shopping options if you want to pick up some handmade goods and sample local treats. Kiem's Farmer's Market is an Amish-run store selling local produce, and Window's Road Nutrition sells herbs and natural medicines. If you want a taste of country cooking, take a trip to Country Junction for BBQ, burgers, and pies.
Curious about this Pennsylvania town's eclectic shops and vintage finds? Smicksburg Furniture sells sturdy Amish furniture, and you can look around while enjoying a wine tasting. The Shop in Smicksburg and Little Mahoning Creek Pottery are the places to go for unique handmade crafts, while TimeWorks hosts a hodgepodge of market stalls run by local artists, collectors, and antique sellers. The Variety Shop is where many local Amish people do their shopping, and it's a great place to buy gifts. Keep in mind that Amish stores will be closed on Sunday.
The village also holds many events throughout the year. Buy holiday gifts from local businesses at the Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House, enjoy music, food, and activities at the annual Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, and bid on front porch swings, goats, and quilts at the Smicksburg Amish Benefit Auction. While you're in this part of Pennsylvania, consider making a detour to check out another underrated historic tourist town just outside Pittsburgh.