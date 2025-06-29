Pennsylvania's Tourist-Friendly Village Where Amish Culture Thrives Offers Handmade Goods, Crafts, And Treats

Fancy escaping to a tree-lined historic village where you can explore some of Pennsylvania's best Amish country gems, attend an annual apple, peach, or strawberry festival, and pick up unique handmade crafts? Consider visiting the idyllic town of Smicksburg.

Founded in 1827 by Lutheran minister Reverend J. George Schmick, Smicksburg is a pastoral town in Indiana County, around 65 miles from Pittsburg and 14 miles from Punxsutawney. Thanks to a significant Amish community, the region is a great place to shop for rustic furniture, indulge in cookies and cakes made by local bakers, and drive around the farmlands for a glimpse of Amish life. History buffs can also visit the John G. Schmick Heritage Center to learn more about this village's rich history.

Driving is the most convenient way to get to and around Smicksburg, but if that's not an option for you, there is a bus service that runs on Fridays from Punxsutawney. Hotels are limited in Smicksburg, but you can stay in the old-timey Smicksburg Inn. Nearby Punxsutawney also offers some accommodation options. If camping is more your vibe, then Milton Loop Campground is about 10 minutes from Smicksburg. Planning on spending a lot of time outdoors? Consider visiting between June and October to take advantage of the area's generally warm, clear weather.