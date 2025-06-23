Pennsylvania's Small Show Cave Features Stunning Nature Trails And The Chance To Pan For Real Gems
Beyond its urban centers of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, one of Pennsylvania's most destination-worthy locations exists primarily under its surface. Located in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Caverns is a small show cave — meaning one that has been developed for public access — located in central Pennsylvania, accessible by car in less than four hours from Baltimore, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. For those who are taking a drive through Pennsylvania's heartland, or for people who specifically seek out caves for memorable travel experiences, Lincoln Caverns is a superb option for family fun, with cave tours, nature trails, themed visit days, and even the chance to pan for real gems.
Pennsylvania isn't necessarily one of those American states whose name is synonymous with "vacation destination," but it begs the question — why not? Anchored by its big-city energy in the east and west, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia offer an abundance of urban amenities and culture, but there's a lot of Pennsylvania left to explore between its city centers. From idyllic small towns to nature escapes, to the tucked-away shopping paradise in one of Pennsylvania's charming boroughs, there's plenty to attract visitors to all parts of the Keystone State. If Lincoln Caverns tips the balance for you in putting central Pennsylvania on your family-vacation-destination list, here's everything you need to know about planning a visit.
Come for the caves, stay for an abundance of activities on site and nearby
Lincoln Caverns was discovered in 1930, and an adjacent cave, Whisper Rocks, was discovered in 1941. An hour-long interpretive tour that visits both caves is available, given by the site's highly-rated, friendly and knowledgeable guides. Visitors can expect to see stunning cave formations such as stalactites, flowstones, and crystals along the walking path that takes you into the heart of both caves.
Once you're done with the cave tour, the fun isn't nearly over. Lincoln Caverns offers gemstone panning for kids, with six different tiers of panning mix for purchase, depending on the ambition and attention span of your crew. Kids can use the property's sluice to collect various gems, fossils, and artefacts including shark teeth and arrowheads. For amateur geologists who can't get enough, Lincoln Caverns' gift shop includes Raystown Rocks, which has the region's largest selection of rocks and minerals available for purchase. Themed days and events throughout the year include Blacklight Adventures, T-Rex Tuesdays, Grandparent's Day, Kids Cave Kamp, and even Batfest!
Continue your day in the Lincoln Caverns area with several easy nature trails nearby. Short nature trails are available on the property following your cave tour, but the greater area also includes scenic hikes for all levels. Several trails with varying degrees of difficulty kick off from the nearby town of Alexandria. Raystown Lake Recreation Area is only a 30-minute drive from the caverns, and Rothrock State Forest is only 45 minutes away, with hiking and other activities in both locations.
Everything you need to know about visiting Lincoln Caverns
For would-be spelunkers, Pennsylvania's Lincoln Caverns offers tours daily starting at 9 a.m. from March through November. Note that regardless of the weather outside, the temperatures within the cave remain a consistent 52 degrees, so dress accordingly.
Times and tour dates vary throughout the year, so check Lincoln Caverns' website for specific guidance. Discounts are available for senior citizens as well as for families with two adults and two or more children, and children under 3 years of age may visit for free, at the time of this writing. Panning for gems may be purchased as a combo ticket or separately. For those planning to stay in the area, Lincoln Caverns operates Warrior Ridge Campground. Nearby Huntingdon also includes an abundance of accommodations from chain motels to resorts and bed and breakfasts.
If you're still seeking thrills in the eastern United States, the region boasts several cave systems with awe-inspiring features, perfect for travelers of all ages, such as New York's best-kept secret, which features a breathtakingly beautiful underground waterfall, and an impressive Kentucky National Park that promises unique adventures both underground and above.