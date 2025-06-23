Pennsylvania's Small Show Cave Features Stunning Nature Trails And The Chance To Pan For Real Gems

Lincoln Caverns was discovered in 1930, and an adjacent cave, Whisper Rocks, was discovered in 1941. An hour-long interpretive tour that visits both caves is available, given by the site's highly-rated, friendly and knowledgeable guides. Visitors can expect to see stunning cave formations such as stalactites, flowstones, and crystals along the walking path that takes you into the heart of both caves.

Once you're done with the cave tour, the fun isn't nearly over. Lincoln Caverns offers gemstone panning for kids, with six different tiers of panning mix for purchase, depending on the ambition and attention span of your crew. Kids can use the property's sluice to collect various gems, fossils, and artefacts including shark teeth and arrowheads. For amateur geologists who can't get enough, Lincoln Caverns' gift shop includes Raystown Rocks, which has the region's largest selection of rocks and minerals available for purchase. Themed days and events throughout the year include Blacklight Adventures, T-Rex Tuesdays, Grandparent's Day, Kids Cave Kamp, and even Batfest!

Continue your day in the Lincoln Caverns area with several easy nature trails nearby. Short nature trails are available on the property following your cave tour, but the greater area also includes scenic hikes for all levels. Several trails with varying degrees of difficulty kick off from the nearby town of Alexandria. Raystown Lake Recreation Area is only a 30-minute drive from the caverns, and Rothrock State Forest is only 45 minutes away, with hiking and other activities in both locations.