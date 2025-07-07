The Largest Hot Pot Restaurant In The World Is Located On A Mountain Overlooking A Sci-Fi Cityscape
The world never stops amazing us, and those who travel encounter a series of unexpected adventures. In 2022, Guinness World Records welcomed a new addition to the team: Pipa Yuan Shiweixian HotPot Restaurant. Situated on a hill in Chongqing's Nan'an neighborhood in China, the restaurant earned the title of the largest restaurant by number of diners in a given space — accommodating up to 5,851 guests spread across 888 tables. Is the meal going to arrive hot or cold? Either way, the eatery has become a tourist attraction for both locals and visitors. Despite its size, you may not find an available seat immediately during peak season, and it may actually take you almost 30 minutes to spot a table. He who perseveres, wins.
It's not much of a shock that the Chinese built such a colossal restaurant, considering the country is among the 10 best destinations across Asia for foodies. The main course served here is the beloved hot pot, a traditional Chinese spicy dish. As the name suggests, it consists of a luscious broth combined with other ingredients, such as meat, fish, vegetables, and rice or noodles, gently cooked in the bouillon to create a comforting winter soup.
The main striking features of this place are its location and the dazzling light show, which draws passing travelers' attention to the slope. Divided into multiple levels, the restaurant provides both outdoor and indoor seating, but the real magic happens when night falls, when red Chinese lanterns and other bright installations light up the whole garden. Apart from visiting the restaurant for its tasty food, you can enjoy a spectacular view of the surrounding scenery and the futuristic-looking city of Chongqing lying underneath the hill.
Chongqing, a cyberpunk city
Chongqing is a high-tech mountain city located less than 700 miles from Hong Kong, which brings to mind a futuristic skyline filled with extravagant skyscrapers. The city is a well-balanced combination of modern infrastructure — high-speed trains, seaport facilities, online businesses — and historical landmarks, including heritage items, museums, and architecture. Anju Ancient Town is the old district that still preserves the folklore that makes a country remarkable. The town comes alive through traditional Chinese dragon dances, live performances, and cozy artisan shops. Chongqing Temple is a historically significant shrine that has stood strong and tall since 1778. In the god-studded temple, Yue Lao, the god of marriage, appears to receive more worship than others. Legend says the deity can resolve a couple's problems if they can shake a vinegar bottle in front of his statue and pray. No sooner said than done.
Chongqing has a another reason to be proud of its heritage: The Chongqing Great Hall of the People. Recognized as one the 10 most important classic examples of 20th-century Asian architecture, the building is an impressive hall that welcomes 4,000 visitors and hosts celebrations and gatherings. But discoveries don't end there. Head to the 816 Nuclear Military Plant to uncover China's second nuclear fuel base. It's an unfinished, abandoned facility initially built to produce nuclear weapons, but in 2010, it was turned into a museum open to the public.
Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport is the best route to reach the city, providing both domestic and international flights. Of course, be sure to check if you need a Chinese visa before you travel. If you're already in China and love a train journey, the city has four train stations and you can board one of its 400 high-speed trains which will transport you to your destination in a blink of an eye.