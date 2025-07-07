The Largest Hot Pot Restaurant In The World Is Located On A Mountain Overlooking A Sci-Fi Cityscape

The world never stops amazing us, and those who travel encounter a series of unexpected adventures. In 2022, Guinness World Records welcomed a new addition to the team: Pipa Yuan Shiweixian HotPot Restaurant. Situated on a hill in Chongqing's Nan'an neighborhood in China, the restaurant earned the title of the largest restaurant by number of diners in a given space — accommodating up to 5,851 guests spread across 888 tables. Is the meal going to arrive hot or cold? Either way, the eatery has become a tourist attraction for both locals and visitors. Despite its size, you may not find an available seat immediately during peak season, and it may actually take you almost 30 minutes to spot a table. He who perseveres, wins.

It's not much of a shock that the Chinese built such a colossal restaurant, considering the country is among the 10 best destinations across Asia for foodies. The main course served here is the beloved hot pot, a traditional Chinese spicy dish. As the name suggests, it consists of a luscious broth combined with other ingredients, such as meat, fish, vegetables, and rice or noodles, gently cooked in the bouillon to create a comforting winter soup.

The main striking features of this place are its location and the dazzling light show, which draws passing travelers' attention to the slope. Divided into multiple levels, the restaurant provides both outdoor and indoor seating, but the real magic happens when night falls, when red Chinese lanterns and other bright installations light up the whole garden. Apart from visiting the restaurant for its tasty food, you can enjoy a spectacular view of the surrounding scenery and the futuristic-looking city of Chongqing lying underneath the hill.