Do You Need A Visa To Travel To China? What Tourists Should Know About Its Visa-Free Policy

Visa information is usually jam-packed, jumbled, and quite confusing. From the duration of time to where you can travel, the amount of knowledge you need before you can enter a country like China can be daunting.

The visa-free policy for Americans is a transit visa, which means exactly what it sounds like. You must be transiting through the country to get to another destination, or you will need a tourist visa. So, you'll need proof of your onward travel plans, as per International Services Shanghai. You can think of it like an extended layover.

The old visa-free policy was restricted to the province or city you entered, only allowing you to stay there. Now, with 60 ports of entry included, the NIA made the visa a bit more flexible. You can travel within the selected list found on the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States website. You have time to do so, as well, as the countdown starts as soon as you cross the port of entry. To travel within each place, you must have a valid American passport, confirmed connecting travel documents, and an arrival card (filled out upon arrival in China, which proves you're on a foreign transit visa). That's it! When you break it down, it doesn't seem as scary. It may not be a country where getting citizenship is just as simple, but we'll stick to the loophole on how to just visit for now.