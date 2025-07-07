North Carolina's Under-The-Radar, Little Airport Puts A Focus On Passenger Comfort And A Welcoming Atmosphere
Getting through the airport is often the part of traveling you want to overcome as quickly as possible. The long lines, sterile decor, and overcrowded waiting areas are seemingly designed to make one of the most unavoidable parts of traveling also the most miserable. But when that's not the case — when an airport is surprisingly nice, even enjoyable — you won't mind lingering and might even plan your route around the nicer option. Smaller airports tend to cater more to comfort and calm. One of America's best small airports, Long Island MacArthur Airport, is an impressively relaxed entry point to the rush of New York City, for example. Others lean on their surroundings, like the Montana mountain gem of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport which offers views of the Rockies. If you're traveling farther south, though, North Carolina's Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is known for keeping travelers comfortable and making the airport experience more pleasant.
Today's modern Coastal Carolina Regional Airport sits atop a foundation of nearly a century of local care. It first opened in 1931, and served as an airfield for the Marine Corps during World War II. After the war, it expanded to accommodate commercial flights and the region's growing population. It continues to grow, too, having added a new boarding gate (plus a service animal area) in 2024. One nice touch of the airport that shows that it truly wants passengers to have a pleasant experience is the rocking chairs you'll find in its waiting area. The airport also has an intuitive layout with views of the runway: "Between baggage and the restaurant is a little fenced in area that you can watch the planes come and go and wave to your loved ones," a Google reviewer highlighted.
Convenient access within and around Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Many travelers have noted how quickly you can get through the airport. For starters, the parking lot is close to the terminal, and there's both short- and long-term parking available. A relieving perk: Short-term parking is free for 15 minutes (and longer parking is also reasonably priced). Once inside the airport, you'll find a restaurant that comes before the security check, the Triple Play Oasis Bar & Grill, which is open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reviewers say that the TSA checkpoint is relatively speedy, and it was even expanded as part of the airport's 2024 improvements. Those flying in will find rental cars available on-site, with easy pickup at the airport.
Located in New Bern, midway down North Carolina's coast, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is a perfect gateway to some of the state's most travel-worthy spots. New Bern itself is a charming riverfront gem with tons of eateries and shops, and its downtown is just a 7-minute drive from the airport. About 20 minutes south of the airport is Croatan National Forest, an uncommon coastal forest on the east coast with hiking trails, wildlife, and rare plants. Farther south, about an hour from EWN, is North Carolina's Crystal Coast, home to gorgeous beaches on these barrier islands. One standout is Emerald Isle, where its turquoise waters provide Caribbean vibes without needing to cross international borders.