North Carolina's Under-The-Radar, Little Airport Puts A Focus On Passenger Comfort And A Welcoming Atmosphere

Getting through the airport is often the part of traveling you want to overcome as quickly as possible. The long lines, sterile decor, and overcrowded waiting areas are seemingly designed to make one of the most unavoidable parts of traveling also the most miserable. But when that's not the case — when an airport is surprisingly nice, even enjoyable — you won't mind lingering and might even plan your route around the nicer option. Smaller airports tend to cater more to comfort and calm. One of America's best small airports, Long Island MacArthur Airport, is an impressively relaxed entry point to the rush of New York City, for example. Others lean on their surroundings, like the Montana mountain gem of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport which offers views of the Rockies. If you're traveling farther south, though, North Carolina's Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is known for keeping travelers comfortable and making the airport experience more pleasant.

Today's modern Coastal Carolina Regional Airport sits atop a foundation of nearly a century of local care. It first opened in 1931, and served as an airfield for the Marine Corps during World War II. After the war, it expanded to accommodate commercial flights and the region's growing population. It continues to grow, too, having added a new boarding gate (plus a service animal area) in 2024. One nice touch of the airport that shows that it truly wants passengers to have a pleasant experience is the rocking chairs you'll find in its waiting area. The airport also has an intuitive layout with views of the runway: "​​Between baggage and the restaurant is a little fenced in area that you can watch the planes come and go and wave to your loved ones," a Google reviewer highlighted.