North Carolina's Unique Island With Warm Turquoise Waters And Vibrant Sunsets Promises Caribbean Vibes

The Crystal Coast of North Carolina gets its name from the water. It's not like other spots in the state, where winds whip up silt and major rivers spit out mucky, brown water. This part of the coast lies in a somewhat protected area known as Onslow Bay, a bight along the Atlantic coast that stretches between Cape Lookout and Cape Fear. It's home to some of North Carolina's best seaside towns bursting with summer charm, like Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach. On its northern edge, you'll find some more great beach towns, but they're a bit quieter and a little farther from the city.

One of those towns is lovely Emerald Isle, which shares the 25-mile-long island of Bogue Banks with Atlantic Beach and a few smaller communities. With its unique east-to-west orientation, the island is more or less protected from the prevailing winds than its neighbors. On calm summer days, the sun shines into the water, lighting it up in the most magnificent turquoise colors. To complete the tropical feel, the Gulf Stream, one of the most powerful ocean currents in the world, flows just offshore and brings a constant flow of warm water and tropical critters right to Emerald Isle's doorstep.

The beautiful water attracts fishermen, divers, boaters, and paddleboarders, but the island itself is an attractive seaside community. There are waterparks and mini-golf courses, a historic wooden fishing pier with its own bar and grill, and an authentic, relaxing beach town vibe which so many towns can only try to replicate.