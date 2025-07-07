Why You Might Want To Avoid Drinking Coffee While On An Airplane

To some travelers, ordering a coffee on a flight seems like the most natural thing, especially if you're catching an early-morning flight. But according to plane stewardess Kat Kamalani, you should think twice before ordering a common beverage like coffee on your flight. In a video she posted to TikTok under the handle @katkamalani, the flight attendant explains that passengers should never consume liquids unless they're pre-packaged. The reason? Airplane water tanks have such loose cleaning protocol that they're known to breed germs.

In fact, a 2019 study conducted by Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center and DietDetective.com found that the majority of U.S. domestic airlines — even if disinfecting their tanks the minimum one time per year required by the federal Aircraft Drinking Water Rule (ADWR) — were found to have either E.coli or coliform bacteria present in their tanks. There was a possibility they had been providing potentially contaminated water to their passengers. However, as reported by USA Today in 2023, this shouldn't actually raise alarms since all water being served from the tanks for coffee and tea is first boiled, thereby destroying the bacteria (bacteria perish at around 170 degrees Fahrenheit, 20 degrees below boiling). Regardless, you should exercise caution, particularly if flying out of a country where tap water is non-potable.

"As a flight attendant, we rarely, rarely drink the coffee or tea," Kamalani says, explaining that while the urns used to carry hot water can be removed easily and washed, the reserve tanks themselves are impossible to remove. Additionally, she emphasizes that those tanks are located right next to the toilets — the implication being that this is a region of the aircraft where harmful bacteria and viruses breed most. As insiders with knowledge of their planes' intimate workings, air stewards like Kamalani do not trust their health and safety to such uncertain waters.