Why Flight Attendants Recommend Eating Before You Board A Red-Eye Flight

Red-eye flights are notorious for being a nightmare — especially if you're someone who can't fall asleep anywhere but your own bed. While there are certain seats you can book to make your red-eye more bearable, the idea of being crammed into a metal tube during your prime sleeping hours isn't exactly appealing. Plus, there's the unspoken etiquette around reclining your seat — not ideal if you're trying to catch some quality zzz's.

Red-eyes do save you money, so if you're more about pinching pennies than avoiding a stiff neck, go ahead and book that midnight special. But for the rest of us who don't plan on raw dogging the flight or grinding away on their laptop, sleep is the only way to survive. And if you're hoping to snooze most of the way, flight attendants recommend eating before you board. Flying hungry is just setting yourself up for misery.

Now, eating before a flight doesn't mean inhaling half a buffet. As flight attendant Emily from the Wear I Wandered blog points out, boarding a red-eye on an empty stomach is a rookie mistake, but you don't need to go overboard. "Try to have something light to eat before you get on the plane even if it is just a bagel or a piece of toast," Emily wrote. "You can even pack a snack the night before to bring with you on your early morning flight." But eating too much pre-flight can leave you feeling queasy if turbulence hits.

