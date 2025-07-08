Europe's Stunning Coastal Village Only Accessible By Ferry Is Known As 'The Saint Tropez Of Finland'

Every year, hundreds of millions of tourists flock to Southern Europe's sun-soaked shores — places like the Amalfi Coast in Italy (here is the best lodging tip to get the most out of your trip), the Côte d'Azur in France, or the Balearic Islands in Spain — seeking the quintessential summer escape. And with so many irresistible options on offer, it's easy to forget that some of the continent's most enchanting seaside retreats come with a chillier twist.

Enter Nagu (Nauvo in Finnish), a small community of just 1,500 residents spread across two central islands, Lillandet and Storlandet, along with thousands of smaller islets, all nestled in the heart of Finland's stunningly extensive southwestern archipelago. Probably not the first place that springs to mind for a glamorous coastal getaway — or that this Nordic country was recently named the best in the world to retire – but it's a destination full of (pleasant) surprises. The town has even earned the affectionate nickname "Saint-Tropez of Finland." And in summer, that comparison feels incredibly spot-on.

The catch? Nagu can only be reached by ferry or bus. If you're traveling from Helsinki — the North European city where you'll find the world's only sauna on a Ferris wheel – you'll need to make your way to Turku, the "Paris of Finland" (roughly a 2-and-a-half-hour drive or train ride), where you can either take a direct bus to Pargas or drive there yourself (about 30 minutes). From here, a short 10-minute ferry — free of charge and accessible to both cars and pedestrians — will take you directly to your final destination. There's also a convenient direct ferry from Turku to Nagu from May to September.