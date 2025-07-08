Europe's Stunning Coastal Village Only Accessible By Ferry Is Known As 'The Saint Tropez Of Finland'
Every year, hundreds of millions of tourists flock to Southern Europe's sun-soaked shores — places like the Amalfi Coast in Italy (here is the best lodging tip to get the most out of your trip), the Côte d'Azur in France, or the Balearic Islands in Spain — seeking the quintessential summer escape. And with so many irresistible options on offer, it's easy to forget that some of the continent's most enchanting seaside retreats come with a chillier twist.
Enter Nagu (Nauvo in Finnish), a small community of just 1,500 residents spread across two central islands, Lillandet and Storlandet, along with thousands of smaller islets, all nestled in the heart of Finland's stunningly extensive southwestern archipelago. Probably not the first place that springs to mind for a glamorous coastal getaway — or that this Nordic country was recently named the best in the world to retire – but it's a destination full of (pleasant) surprises. The town has even earned the affectionate nickname "Saint-Tropez of Finland." And in summer, that comparison feels incredibly spot-on.
The catch? Nagu can only be reached by ferry or bus. If you're traveling from Helsinki — the North European city where you'll find the world's only sauna on a Ferris wheel – you'll need to make your way to Turku, the "Paris of Finland" (roughly a 2-and-a-half-hour drive or train ride), where you can either take a direct bus to Pargas or drive there yourself (about 30 minutes). From here, a short 10-minute ferry — free of charge and accessible to both cars and pedestrians — will take you directly to your final destination. There's also a convenient direct ferry from Turku to Nagu from May to September.
Enjoying the outdoors in Nagu
While Nagu is beautiful year-round, summertime transforms the island into a bustling social and cultural hub. The population swells to over 10,000 as seasonal residents and holidaymakers arrive, drawn by the island's relaxed charm, vibrant marina, and wide range of dining and shopping experiences. The variety of activities is impressive too, especially if you love the outdoors and are eager to explore Archipelago National Park, one of Finland's largest marine national parks and home to a considerable portion of the densest clusters of islands worldwide, with over 2,000 islands and islets.
The spectacular Archipelago Trail is over 150 miles long and links Nagu to neighboring islands via scenic bridges and ferries, with picnic spots, ancient lighthouses, smoke saunas, and charming villages along the way. Must-stops include the lively harbor at Korpoström and Utö, Finland's southernmost inhabited island. The full route typically takes 2–5 days to complete on bike or by car, while the more accessible Short Archipelago Trail covers about 75 miles and connects the cities of Turku, Raisio, Naantali, Pargas, and Kaarina. Apart from the ferry between Houtskär and Iniö, access to the trails is free and available from May to September.
Popular walking routes include the family-friendly Nagu-Nalle trail — a playful forest path less than a mile long inspired by author Henrika Andersson's beloved character, starting at the guest harbor and ending near the historic church – and the Westerholm Path, which stretches about 2 miles across the nearby Ernhold island. Water sport lovers can enjoy kayaking, sailing, and paddleboarding, or just enjoy a relaxing swim at spots like Nagu Kayak beach, located near the guest harbor.
What to see and where to eat in Nagu
Nature is just one — albeit pivotal — part of the Nagu experience. Equally rich is its cultural heritage, featuring key highlights such as the medieval stone church dedicated to St. Olav – home to a beautifully preserved 18th-century Schwan organ – the Maritime House, which offers deep insight into the island's proud seafaring heritage, and the Fagerlund Tractor Museum, housing a one-of-a-kind collection of restored vintage tractors. The nearby islet of Själö, once a leper colony and later a mental hospital, is just a short 30-minute ferry ride from Nagu's guest harbor, with regular daily departures during the peak season.
Hungry for something unique? Nagu's culinary scene offers a delightful mix of flavors, from the French-inspired fine dining at Restaurant L'Escale in the heart of the harbor to the cozy, Scandinavian-style dishes at Köpmans Café & Restaurant, praised by a visitor as the "best outdoor venue in Nagu town centre".
For a casual bite, Minttus BAR & KÖK, boasting a solid 4.5-star rating on Google Reviews, is the place to go, with a customer raving that "the liver here is out of this world". Kafé Skräddars on Lillanet is a charming summer-only spot where scrumptious homemade baked goods meet what many consider the best coffee in Nagu — perfect for an earthy breakfast or a mid-day pick-me-up. Plus, the establishment is dog-friendly.