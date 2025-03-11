The European City With The World's Only Sauna On A Ferris Wheel Offers A Wildly Luxe Nordic Experience

Located in the charming capital of Finland, Helsinki, the SkyWheel attracts tourists from around the globe for a unique reason. From a distance, the white rotating wheel with cabins turning in leisurely circles against the backdrop of a charming Nordic skyline looks like a regular Ferris wheel. But looking closely, you will see one special brown cabin — the SkySauna.

Finland is known as one of the happiest countries in the world, and perhaps the country's serious sauna habit has something to do with it. There are a host of health benefits of sitting in the intensely dry, small wooden panel room heated by hot stones, including stress reduction, pain relief, and improving cardiovascular health. In fact, Finland's sauna culture is even on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, especially considering there are over 3.3 million saunas for a population of 5.5 million.

Finland is one of the best destinations for a stress-free wellness vacation, and you can find a sauna at home, in the office, at cabins in the woods, and even at a Burger King. It makes perfect sense that they would put one on a Ferris wheel 131 feet above the ground. Besides offering a unique sauna experience with an unparalleled view of Helsinki, the attraction is centrally located and easily accessible from other popular tourist attractions, such as the Old Market Hall, Esplanade Park, and Helsinki Cathedral.

Though SkyWheel operates all year around, the SkySauna is closed from November to March. If you are in Helsinki in the winter months, consider partaking in the Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience instead. You can ride the exclusive glass-floored gondola with plush leather seats and sip on bubbles while enjoying the view.